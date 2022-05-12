CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ tennis team remained in the playoff chase by opening this week with two big wins. The Eagles hosted and beat Goffstown 5-4 on Monday and followed that up with an 8-1 win in Fryeburg, Maine over state line neighbor Fryeburg Academy.
The wins lifted Coach Jason Cicero’s Eagles to 5-5 in Division II.
Against Goffstown (4-6), the match was deadlocked at 3-3 after singles play.
“Goffstown came down to the No. 2 doubles match,” said Cicero. “We mixed up the teams a bit to try to find the best combinations and it paid off. Cam (Bailey) and Willem (Badger) played great together and got the win.”
He continued: “Jack Heysler won his singles match and doubles match as well. Cam continues to win at No. 2, now with a singles record of 8-2 after seven straight wins.
In singles, Dax Rivera fell 8-2 to Harrison Neff; Camden Bailey won 8-5 over Gunnar Burnham; Spencer Ogren fell 8-3 to Reno Guillemette; Willem Badger won 8-2 over Chris Umstean; Daven Bailey fell 8-6 to Garry Burnham; and Jack Heysler won 8-2 over Chris Wooding.
In doubles, Neff/Guillemette topped Kennett’s Rivera/Ogren at No. 1 by a score of 8-3; Camden Bailey/Badger won 8-1 over Burnham/Umstean; and KHS took the No. 3 doubles with Daven Bailey/Heysler winning 8-3 over Burnham/Wooding.
Against the Raiders in Fryeburg, Kennett won five of the six singles and swept the doubles.
“Fryeburg looked like it would be closer on paper as they have many players with experience but our guys played great and took it to them,” said Cicero. “Another new doubles team in Jack Cryan and Austin Roberts with Austin getting his first varsity win.”
In singles, Fryeburg sophomore Egeman Sari, from Turkey beat Rivera 8-5, but it was all Kennett from that point on.
Camden Bailey won 8-2 over freshman Sergi Ballester; Ogren won 8-5 over sophomore Brian McCarthy; Badger won 8-6 over junior Jacob Indeck; Daven Bailey won 8-3 over sophomore Austin Dorner; and Heysler won 8-4 against freshman Jordi Gimeno Massot.
In doubles, Rivera/Ogren beat Ballester/McCarthy 8-4; Camden Bailey/Badger beat Brian Lucy/Kevin Lucy 8-1; and Cryan/Roberts beat Dorner/Albert Miller 8-6.
Kennett is scheduled to make the trek to Dover on Friday (4 p.m.) to play St. Thomas (1-8); and close out the regular season on Monday by hosting rival Kingswood (10-0) at 4 p.m.
Before the home match with the Knights, Coach Cicero will recognize seniors Camden Bailey, Jack Cryan and Spencer Ogren for their commitment and dedication to the program.
With 14 teams in Division II, the top nine qualify for the playoffs. Kennett currently sits in the ninth spot.
“Playoffs are within reach,” Cicero said. “With these wins and we look to continue the winning ways in the last two regular-season matches.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.