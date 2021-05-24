CONWAY — It’s been a busy week on the courts for the Kennett High boys’ tennis team which played six matches in eight days, going 3-3.
The Eagles fell 5-4 on the road to Moultonborough on May 13; topped Inter-Lakes 7-2 at home on May 14; won 7-2 in Whitefield over White Mountains Regional on May 17; fell 7-2 at Plymouth on May 19; topped White Mountains 9-0 at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park on Thursday; and fell 6-3 to Prospect Mountain in Alton on Friday.
Kennett sits at 6-4 in Division II with three matches canceled due to COVID-19 and two planned for this week with Prospect Mountain (in Alton on Tuesday and at KHS on Thursday) canceled due to the beginning of post-season play.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with tennis this spring due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were four teams in the Region 2 cluster. Kennett along with Bow, Kingswood, and Lebanon were placed in Region 2. All our schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams.
As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 4 seed and is scheduled to travel to Bow (5-1) this Thursday to play the Falcons, the No. 1 seeds, at 4 p.m. Lebanon (6-0), the No. 2 seed, is slated to host No. 3 Kingswood (3-5) also on Thursday at 4 p.m.
The two winning schools will advance to meet in the Division II quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 1 (4 p.m.), at the site of the remaining highest seed.
“We’re ready to travel to Bow on Thursday for the first-round playoff match,” said Coach Jason Cicero. “Should be a good matchup.”
On May, 13, the Eagles finished up a home-and-homers series with Moultonborough Academy. KHS won the first meeting 7-2 in Conway on May 11, but the Panthers, who were shorthanded in the first encounter, rebound with the 5-4 win in a thrilling contest.
“Not what we were looking for but they had their No. 1 back,” said Cicero. “It didn't affect our top two but it kept them from giving up two points off the bat and it made life more difficult for our numbers 3-6 for sure.”
In singles, Sam Alkalay (Kennett) def. Clinton Sousa 8-1 at No. 1; Camden Bailey def. Ryan Finnegan 8-2 at No. 2; Gavin Marchand-Correa (MA) def. Spencer Ogren 8-2 at No. 3; Cayden Dixon (MA) def. Andrew Fournier 8-6 at No. 4; Jason Phillips (MA) def. Jake Young 8-3 at No. 5; and Brett Johnson (MA) def. Martin Lockhart 8-2 at No. 6.
In doubles, Alkalay/Bailey def. Sousa/Marchand-Correa 8-1 at No. 1; Ogren/Fournier def. Finnegan/Dixon 8-2 at No. 2; and Phillips/Johnson def. Young/Grant Barahona 8-6 at No. 3.
“The top two doubles teams played very well again and the number three of Young and Barahona made it a very exciting deciding match at No. 3,” said Cicero. “They came back from down 3-6 to even the match but ran out of steam and the Moultonborough team won the next two games to seal it.”
Plymouth was able to get a measure of revenge following a 5-4 Kennett victory in Conway on April 28.
“Tough match for us,” Cicero said. “Plymouth is very athletic. We struggled in singles matches from two down, but Sam Alkalay was very impressive beating the No. 1 on a strong team 8-1. He and Camden also played a very close doubles match and pulled it out 8-6 to remain undefeated.”
In singles, Alkalay (Kennett) def. Anton Smith 8-1 at No. 1; Will Fogarty (PHS) def. Bailey 8-4 at No. 2; Leo Ebner (PHS) def. Ogren 8-4 at No. 3; Calvin Swanson (PHS) def. Fournier 8-0 at No. 4; Quinn Twoney (PHS) def. Young 8-1 at No. 5; and John Ulrichson (PHS) def. Lockhart 8-2 at No. 6.
In doubles, Alkalay/Bailey def. Smith/Fogarty 8-6 at No. 1; Ebner/Charlie Cushing def. Ogren/Fournier 8-4 at No. 2; and Swanson/Twoney def. Young/Grant Barahona 8-1 at No. 3.
On Thursday, the Eagles handled White Mountains 9-0.
In singles, Alkalay (Kennett) def. Robert Southworth 8-3 at No. 1; Bailey def. Juda Percey 8-1 at No. 2; Ogren def. Austin Staley 8-0 at No. 3; Fournier def. John Randall 8-1 at No. 4; Young def. Scott Black 8-4 at No. 5; and Lockhart def. Eric Wright 8-4 at No. 6.
In doubles, Alkalay/Bailey def. Southworth/Black 8-6 at No. 1; Ogren/Fournier def. Percey/Staley 8-0 at No. 2; and Young/Barahona def. Black/Wright 8-4 at No. 3.
“Nice bounce-back win last Thursday after the rough outing in Plymouth,” Cicero said.
KHS ran into a little bit of rough luck on Friday in Alton.
“Tough break on Friday at Prospect Mountain though as Cam Bailey broke his prosthetic in the second game of his singles match,” said Cicero. “This gave his opponent the default and we had to reshuffle the doubles lineup. They took us 6-3 but it would have been different with Cam in the lineup. Credit to them for solid play though.”
He added: “Sam Alkalay completes the regular season undefeated in singles and doubles at 22-0. Very impressive!”
In singles, Alkalay (Kennett) def. Joey Dejajer 8-3 at No. 1; Dalton Lawrence (PM) def. Bailey def. by default at No. 2; Ogren def. Cameron Gagnon 8-0 at No. 3; Jaren Vinzen (PM) def. Fournier 8-1 at No. 4; Asa Guldbronson (PM) def. Young 8-1 at No. 5; and Brendan Jacques (PM) def. Lockhart def. 8-1 at No. 6.
In doubles, Alkalay/Ogren def. Lawrence/Gagnon 8-5 at No. 1; Vinzen/Guldbronson def. Fournier/Young 8-4 at No. 2; and Jacques/ Liam White def. Lockhart/Barahona def. 8-0 at No. 3.
