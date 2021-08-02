CONWAY — What do Notre Dame University and Kennett High have in common?
Both were honored Thursday as the Fighting Irish and the Eagles received the American Baseball Coaches Association's Team Academic Excellence Award honors. The award goes to high school and college programs coached by ABCA members that post a cumulative Grade Point Average over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the work that our players put into their academics this year,” Josh McAllister, Eagles’ head coach, said, by phone on Friday. “I’ve been trying for this for our program for five years.”
He added: “This award was given out to 580 schools across all divisions of college baseball and high school. Of the 580 recognized, 202 were high school programs. Only eight of the high school programs recognized were from New England and the Kennett Eagles Baseball Program was the only high school from New Hampshire recognized.”
Seniors on this year’s varsity team were Noah Barrows, Parker Coleman, Riley Gavett, Harrison Keeler, Brady King and Sean Regnier; juniors were Will Metz and Brady Robitaille; and sophomores Caleb Bradford, Jack Robinson, Sam Seavey and Bridger Viger; and freshman Brody Nagle.
Criteria for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award include:
• Must be a high school or college team
• Head coach must be a current ABCA member
• Team must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale during the current academic year (see form for details regarding 2020 academic interruptions). GPA may not be rounded up.
McAllister recognizes the importance of being a student-athlete.
“We started implementing study tables in 2019 for players not playing a sport,” he said, adding the team also has study hours on Tuesdays where all of the Eagles hit the books. “This all kind of started around our planned trip to Florida (to Dodgertown in Vero Beach, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). We wanted to make sure that the boys were keeping their grades up.”
He added: “I’ve been doing the math every year, and it’s based on GPA. Last year, we were super close, and this year we made it.”
In order for Kennett to qualify, the players needed to post a 3.56 GPA. The Eagles posted a 3.8 GPA.
“Looking at the links to previous years, it looks like the last high school team from New Hampshire to accomplish this feat, it was Bedford in 2015,” said McAllister. “It was a challenging year and to be able to maintain focus on academics and athletics with everything they had going on is a testament to the character of the players on our team this past season. I am hoping this becomes one of our minimum expectations as a program each season.”
McAllister smiles when asked if he knew he had a smart team.
“This year, we had fewer miss signs than ever before if that tells you anything,” he said, laughing.
The Eagles will receive a commemorative plaque for their accomplishment.
Kennett went 5-4 in the 2021 regular season with three games canceled due to COVID-19 in Division II.
Kennett drew the No. 5 seed and had to travel to Plymouth on May 31 to play the Bobcats, the No. 4 seeds.
Plymouth won a pitcher’s duel 2-0 to advance on to the Sweet 16.
"I’ve had a lot of good groups over the last seven years,” McAllister said, “but this group ranks right up there. They remained completely positive throughout everything we went through. They embraced everyone on the team and showed them what it means to be part of Kennett baseball.”
The American Baseball Coaches Association, according to its website, “has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes. The ABCA/Rawlings All-America Teams are the nation's oldest, founded in 1949, and the ABCA's awards program also includes the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region Awards, the ABCA/Diamond Sports Regional & National Coaches of the Year and several other major awards such as the ABCA Hall of Fame and Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award.”
