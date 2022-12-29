CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ ice hockey team went a perfect 3-0 over three days, including topping the Green Wave of Dover 2-1 in the title game, to win the ninth annual Peter Hall Tournament at the Ham Arena on Wednesday night before a large crowd.
The last time the Eagles hoisted the tournament trophy was in 2017 when they beat Dover 4-2.
“We had a team drop out in 2016, and (Kennett High Athletic Director) Neal Weaver put the word out that we were looking for a team,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach. “Dover said they’d come, and I thought they’re going to awful hard to beat, they’re a great program. They’ve reached the finals four times and have yet to win it. They probably feel a little snakebitten at this point.”
He added: “It was a really good hockey game before a great crowd. It was a great tournament with three days of great hockey. It was a terrific way to end things for our guys. A 2-1 championship game in a packed building, you couldn’t ask for anything more. It was an exciting game to watch.”
Kennett’s road to the title was not an easy one. The Eagles defeated two-time defending tournament champs Somersworth-Coe-Brown Northwood Academy 4-3 in a barnburner on Monday. Next, they beat Western Maine (a cooperative team from Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills) 5-3 to get to the finals.
“We always talk about the season getting started after Christmas,” Lane said. “We are certainly trending in the right direction, and not because we won the tournament. We beat two very good Division II teams (Dover and Somerswoth-Coe-Brown), and challenged ourselves by playing really good squads, which is only going to make us a better squad down the road.”
Former Kennett coach Peter Hall was on hand to drop the ceremonial puck before the final.
Dover (2-2 in Division II) carried the play against the Eagles (1-2 in Division III) in the first period and held a 7-4 shot advantage after a scoreless opening 15 minutes.
Kennett, which outshot the Green Wave 7-5 in the second period, got on the scoreboard first. Sophomore Richie Vargus scored when he beat the Dover goalie to his blocker side with defensemen Sawyer Hussey and Connor Wiggin picking up the assists.
With 1:07 left in the second frame, Dover drew level with a goal off a scramble in front of the Kennett net.
The Eagles scored what proved to be the game-winner with 3 seconds left in the second period when Cam Fusco found paydirt from David Silvia and Noah Deyak.
In its two previous games, KHS had carried two-goal leads into the final period only to see its opponents tie the contest. The hometown flock made sure that didn’t happen again.
“We had talked about playing with the lead,” said Lane. “We did a real nice job of clamping down defensively. Overall, our team defense was rock-solid.”
Hussey was named the Celly Hockey Player of the Game in the win.
“Sawyer had a phenomenal game,” Lane said. “The entire defense played well. They stepped up, challenged (Dover) and won a lot of one-on-one battles.”
Senior Sam Seavey, who scored back-to-back hat tricks in Kennett’s first two games, was chosen as the tournament’s MVP.
Seavey also garnered all-tournament honors along with Berlin-Gorham forward Michael Cote Jr., Dover forward Jacob Lapierre; Kennett defensemen Hussey and Robbie Murphy; and Dover goalie Brett Davis, who held opponents to just five goals over three games.
“There are a lot of moving parts to help run a smooth and competitive tournament,” Lane said. “We’d like to thank Kelley Murphy, who ran the front door all three days; our volunteers Pat Murphy, Michael Lane Sr, Grace Murphy, Reilly Murphy, Mary-Anne Lane and Mackenzie Murphy in the scorer’s booth; Ham Arena staff including perfection ice maker Todd Frechette; Rachel Sharples, Grace Murphy, Kevin Murphy along with Rick West and Valley Vision for capturing all the memories on camera; and the Celly Hockey Company, our official tournament sponsor. Finally, thank you to all the parents and fans for your support. We can’t wait to see you back at the Ham in 2023.”
In consolation round play on Wednesday, Kingswood beat Somersworth-Coe Brown 6-3, while in the third-place game, Berlin-Gorham beat the Western Maine Ice Cats 4-0 behind a hat trick by Cote Jr.
Kennett is scheduled to return to Division III action on Wednesday (6 p.m.) when Carroll County rivals Kingswood (2-2 in Division III after moving down from DII this winter).
“We’ll take a couple of days off to catch our breath and then start to get ready for Kingswood on Sunday,” Lane said. “I think coming out of the tournament, we kind of know what our identity is. We want to play with a lot of sandpaper and grit. We want to win the one-on-one battles and we want to be hard to play against every single night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.