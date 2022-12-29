KHS hockey - Peter Hall 2022 champs

Members of the Kennett High ice hockey team were all smiles minutes after defeating Dover 2-1 to win the ninth annual Peter Hall Tournament at the Ham Arena on Wednesday night. The Eagles, who went 3-0 over three days, last won the tourney in 2017 when they beat Dover 4-2. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ ice hockey team went a perfect 3-0 over three days, including topping the Green Wave of Dover 2-1 in the title game, to win the ninth annual Peter Hall Tournament at the Ham Arena on Wednesday night before a large crowd.

The last time the Eagles hoisted the tournament trophy was in 2017 when they beat Dover 4-2.

