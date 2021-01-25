CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team hosted a depleted Moultonborough Academy squad, which dressed just six players on Thursday night in the Peter Ames Gymnasium. The host Eagles put the defensive clamps on the Panthers, winning 55-7.
The win lifted the Eagles to 3-1 on the season in Division II, while the rebuilding Panthers fell to 0-4 in Division IV.
Coach Jack Loynd played his entire flock of Eagles, never pressed or fast broke all night. The KHS starters saw only a handful of minutes of action on the night.
Kennett jumped out to a 17-0 lead before the Panthers took their first shot of the game. Evan Dscoulias had eight points in the run while TJ Lash added four; Grady Livingston, three; and Matt Nordwick, two.
Moultonborough Academy took it's first and only shot of the first quarter with 14 seconds to play in the period.
Kennett went on to lead 31-3 at halftime and 51-5 after three quarters.
The Eagles defeated MA 64-10 three nights earlier in Moultonborough.
KHS was back on the hardwood on Monday night traveling to Belmont, which was making its season-debut after going remote for two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Results were not known as of press time.
The two schools are scheduled to wrap up a home-and-home road trip on Thursday with the Eagles hosting the Red Raiders at 6 p.m.
