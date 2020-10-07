CONWAY — The Kennett High cross-country team is off and running. The boys and girls have been impressive in their 2020 debut with solid results at Berlin High on Sept. 25 and in the annual Kennett Invitational, run last Saturday on the picturesque fields at the Kennett Middle School in Conway Village.
“I’m so happy for us to be back and to be able to do this,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said at Saturday’s lone home meet where the team hosted Berlin, Gorham, Kingswood, and Plymouth in what will be the largest meet of the regular season.
Livingston, the dean of coaches at KHS and the lone three-sport coach, said things are different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are daily health screenings for the Eagles with temperature checks and questionnaires along with the need to social distance whenever possible.
“We’re following all of the protocols,” Livingston said. “We’re being as safe as possible.”
He added: “It was great to get in that first meet in Berlin. We hadn’t run up there in 20 years because the meet is usually held at Great Glen Trails” as the two schools have traditionally opened their season there in early September, but that meet was canceled for this year.
“We weren’t able to have a real track season, so it’s really been since the end of the indoor track that we’ve been able to compete,” Livingston said. “It’s nice to get back in the saddle and start running.”
Usually, Livingston likes to have four weeks of the preseason before the first meet. This year, the Eagles had three weeks of optional practices prior to the start of school followed by two more weeks after classes started.
There are 12 boys on the squad.
Seniors on this year’s team are Cody Hamlin, Devon Hamlin, TJ Lash, Boone Mixer-Bailey, Dominick Perry, Logan Violette and Caleb White; junior Tristen Smith and sophomores Ben Biche, Devon Glackin, Adam Schmidt and Eli Schor.
There are no freshmen out for the team his fall.
There are 20 girls out for cross-country this season: seniors include Dylan Derby, Shannon Derby, Kameryn Dockham, Maya Gove, Celia Lynn and Sierra Parsons; juniors are Amy Burton, Abby Desmarais, Taylor Garland and Grace Perley; sophomores are McKayla Dockham, Kaylee McLellan, Mara Taylor and Lauren Vilotte; and freshmen Molly Dellavalla, Eliah Feil, Grace Liebenow, Catherine Shackford, Autumn Verran and Rylie Walker.
Team captains for the girls are Kameryn Dockham, the Derby sisters, Lynn and Parsons, while the boys will be led by Mixer-Bailey, Violet and White.
“All of our captains have been working hard,” Livingston said. “We have very good leadership from this group.”
Last Saturday, the Kennett girls took top honors on the day in the five-school meet, placing three girls in the top 7, to best Kingswood, Plymouth, Berlin and Gorham.
The Kingswood boys edged Berlin by a point for team honors, while Kennett was third followed by Plymouth and Gorham.
“We were missing seven kids who were unable to run due to various injuries,” Livingston said. “Sierra Parsons was the only one of our five captains (Kameryn Dockham, the Shannon and Dylan Derby and Celia Lynn) for the girls who were able to race on Saturday.”
He added: “Of those who ran, we had nine people set personal-bests on this course. Everyone was at least a minute faster than last week at Berlin. We had people improve their times by anywhere from a minute to 3 minutes. In a normal year, we run seven races in the regular season and this would have been our fifth, but instead, it’s only our second race. No one is complaining. We all feel very fortunate that we’re able to train and race at all.”
Plymouth freshman Addison England won the 5K varsity girls’ race in 20:53. C. Day of Kingswood was second in 21:30 and joined on the podium by Kennett junior Amy Burton, who was third in 21:47.
Fellow junior Grace Perley was fourth in 21:54, while sophomore Kaylee McLellan, who Livingston called “Miss Steady,” was sixth in 22:14, followed by freshman Catherine Shackford, 10th, 23:51; freshman Molly DellaValla, 11th, 24:21; junior Taylor Garland, 14th, 24:38; and freshman Rylie Walker, 18th, 25:02.
For the boys, Brody Day edged teammate Brayden Landry by a second for the top spot in 18:11. C. Arsenault of Kingswood rounded out the top 3 in 18:34.
Junior Tristen Smith was Kennett’s top finisher, placing fifth overall in 18:48. He was followed by senior TJ Lash, eighth, 19:30; senior Boone Mixer-Bailey, 13th, 19:51; senior Dominick Perry, 14th, 20:13; sophomore Devon Glackin, 19th, 20:37; sophomore Adam Schmidt, 22, 21:39; and senior Caleb White, 27th, 22:41.
A combined, not for a placing, boys and girls junior varsity race capped off the day with Eli Schor finishing in 23:50, followed by Autumn Verran, 24:35; Cody Hamlin, 24:40; Abby Desmarais, 25:17; Sierra Parsons, 25:34; Lauren Violette, 25:55; Deon Hamlin, 26:24; Grace Liebenow, 26:39; Eliah Feil, 26:45; and Maya Gove, 27:22.
Following the meet, the Eagles held their annual senior appreciation, recognizing seniors Cody Hamlin, Devon Hamlin, TJ Lash, Boone Mixer-Bailey, Dominick Perry, Logan Violette and Caleb White for the boys and Dylan Derby, Shannon Derby, Kameryn Dockham, Maya Gove, Celia Lynn and Sierra Parsons for the girls.
“I was really happy with how things went,” Livingston said.
Kennett is scheduled to race again this Friday with a head-to-head meet against the Bobcats in Plymouth at 4 p.m.
“It’s a hilly course, but a good course,” said Livingston, adding, “I like it.”
