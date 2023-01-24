DURHAM — The Kennett High indoor track team competed in the first of two individual qualifiers at the University of New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles turned in several strong performances.
Coach Bernie Livingston was pleased with how the hometown flock performed.
Junior Aida Wheat continued her winning ways while remaining undefeated in the 55-meter dash. She out-sprinted a talented field to win in 7.59 seconds. She was the fastest qualifier, running 7.57.
In the 600 meters, won by Kingswood senior Marcella DeNitto in 1:45.46, McKayla Dockham was 16th in 2:07.90.
In the shot put, won by Kearsarge junior Amelia LeFebvre with a throw of 29’8.25”, Annabelle Light was 11th, 25’4.5”.
In the long jump, won by Campbell senior Ava Houle with a leap of 15’7.25”, Wheat was third at 14’7”.
In the 4X160-meter relay, won by Kingswood in 1:29.38, Kennett (Light, Vanessa Van Dyne, Gabriella Cubero and Wheat) finished seventh in 1:38.93. The Eagles are seeded 11th and 16 teams advance to states.
In the 4X400-meter relay, won by Exeter in 4:36.07, Kennett (Catherine Shackford, Stephanie Kendzierski, Lilly Chisolm and Dockham) finished 10th in 5:32.97. The Eagles cut more than 18 seconds off their previous best time (a whopping 25 seconds in the past two weeks) and are now seeded 14th.
For the boys, freshman Ross Stephens also qualified for the qualifiers but was unable to attend on Saturday.
In the 4X160-meter relay, won by Exeter in 1:21.84, Kennett (Logan Troon, Mikey Lyons, Devon Glackin and Lance Sholik) finished ninth in 1:32.08.
The Eagles are scheduled to return to UNH on Saturday (10 a.m.) for the qualifying relays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.