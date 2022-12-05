CONWAY — “One team, one mission” — that’s the mantra on the 2022-23 Kennett High girls’ basketball team this season. With a host of talent returning to the nest this winter, the Eagles have lost expectations, which include a deep playoff run.
“We’re excited,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said. “I think we have the potential to be a very good team.”
Kennett is scheduled to open its season on the road in Wolfeboro against Carroll County rival Kingswood next Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m.
Last February, the Eagles saw their season end in the Elite Eight, falling to eventual champions Hanover, which capped an undefeated season by winning the Division II title. The Marauders used an aggressive full-court man-to-man press to take Kennett out of its game early in Hanover. The hosts feasted on turnovers, jumping out to a 34-16 lead at halftime time on their way to a 63-38 victory. It was the Marauder's 66th consecutive home win.
'Our girls just lost to a better team,” Meader said following the game, but his squad has worked tirelessly to improve since then.
KHS lost just one senior — Sam Habert Jaques — to graduation from a team that went 13-7 in Division II and 17-7 overall after winning the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington over the Christmas break.
Members of this year's Kennett team are seniors Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Sydnie Chin, Hope Elias and Kaylee McLellan; juniors Isabel Brown, Kaley Goodhart and Sam Sidoti; sophomore Abigail Hynes; and freshman Marlie Liebenow.
“This team loves the game,” said Meader. “They come every day ready to compete. These girls live and breathe basketball, which is great.”
There are 22 girls out for basketball this winter. Meader will carry 10 players on the varsity squad while JV Coach Dave Caputo has 12 on his roster.
Joining Meader on the sidelines again are Assistant Coach Steve Cote and new assistants Ali Wagner and Julia Quinn, former Kennett High and Fryeburg and collegiate standouts, respectively.
“Ali and Julia have been great additions,” Meader said. “I’ve been able to put them on the scout team and the girls love playing against them.”
Also, new this year, the team has its first team manager in junior Nora Goodman.
It’s been a busy preseason for the hometown flock, which opened winter practice on Nov. 28. The Eagles beat Bonny Eagle in a scrimmage 51-36 on Dec. 1; hosted and beat North Yarmouth Academy in an exhibition game on Friday night; and went 3-0 in the fifth annual Lady Eagles Jamboree in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Saturday. KHS won 20-minute games against NYA and White Mountains Regional and then won a 40-minute scrimmage against Lake Region.
Eleven schools — Belin, Fryeburg Academy, Gilford, Inter-Lakes, Kennett, Kingswood, Lake Region, North Yarmouth Academy, Plymouth, Sacopee Valley and White Mountains all played three games in the jamboree.
“It was a great day of hoops,” said Meader. “NYA was very good and gave us a good test. Against Lake Region and White Mountains, we were able to work in our younger players, who got lots of time. Abi and Marlie are both doing great. They’re both really good at making adjustments.”
The Eagles were back in the Pete on Sunday for practice and their traditional Angels and Elves Hoop Shoot. Elias was the top marksman from the charity stripe, sinking 92 of 100 free throws.
“She was sneezing, coughing and knocking them down,” Meader said, laughing. “I teased her and said I need you to play sick more often.”
He added: “Right now, we’ve got that cold and flu that’s running through the school. I told the girls better now than a week from now when we open.”
KHS is scheduled to wrap up its exhibition schedule on Tuesday when it travels to Rochester to play Spaulding.
Meader has two All-State players returning to the fold in Chin, who was tabbed Second-Team, All-State, and also chosen by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization to the All-Defensive Team. Goodhart earned All-State Honorable Mention laurels.
“Sydnie is the leader on this team and has taken her game to another level,” Meader said. “KG is going to be our point guard this year. I expect both to have very good seasons.”
Meader also sees McLellan taking her game to a new level by adding a consistent three-point shot to her repertoire.
“Kayla is my Swiss army knife,” he said, smiling. “She’s getting better and better. One trip down the floor she can our point guard and at the other end of the court she can guard the other team’s center, she’s so versatile.”
Meader said Goodhart, Elias, Chin, Caputo and McLellan are all capable of running the point and gives the Eagles a great guard rotation.
Sidoti and Chick should be two of the better low-post players in the division. Chick’s calling card is her quickness and physicality on the boards.
“Sam has been working in the weight room and the gym since we walked off the floor in Hanover,” Meader said. “She and Catherine give us a great presence down low.”
The Eagles are going to score points but they’ll be just as stingy on the defensive end of the court.
“I think we can be an even better defensive team than last year,” Meader said. “This group loves to play defense as much as they like to score. We may never get another group like this.”
Meader said the goals are simple from getting better every day to a long playoff run.
“We want to have a really good regular season and get into a position for a deep playoff run,” he said. “I believe these girls can compete with anyone. They are focussed and have a terrific attitude. I’m excited to see where we can go this winter.”
