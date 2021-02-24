CONWAY — When you play great team defense and then shoot nearly 50 percent from the floor, you’re going to be tough to beat. Visiting Gilford ran into that combination when they visited the Kennett High girls’ basketball team on Tuesday night. The Eagles shot 48 percent from the floor and limited their guests to just nine second-half points while cruising to a comfortable 72-26 victory. Twelve KHS players scored in the win.
“The girls played really well, especially in the second half,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said. “This group likes to be challenged, and they stepped up on the defensive end. When they decide to play defense, they’re among the best teams in the division.”
The win, the 11th in a row, lifted the Eagles to 11-2 on the season in Division II.
Kennett is scheduled to wrap up a home-and-home series with Gilford in the road on Thursday (6 p.m.) in the regular season finale.
After a slow start that saw the hometown flock lead 7-6 in the Peter Ames Gymnasium, the Eagles ended the quarter on an 18-4 run to lead 25-10 after the opening eight minutes.
Kennett led 40-17 at halftime and 57-21 after three frames. Through the first three quarters KHS senior and tri-captain Maddie Stewart was outscoring Gilford 23-21. She never saw the floor in the fourth period, which was played in running time due to the 35-point mercy rule.
Maddie had a monster game,” said Meader. “She hit a couple of threes and was able to get out and run. She led us in steals with six and also grabbed three rebounds.”
Stewart led all scorers with 23 points, while Sierra Parsons added eight; Kaley Goodhart and Sydney Shaw both had seven; Sam Sidoti, six; Hope Elias, five; Jaelin Cummings and Sydnie Chin, four apiece; and Ella Chandler, Catherine Chick, Sam Habert and Mariah Parker each had two.
The Eagles are scheduled to travel to Plymouth (4-5) on Friday, March 5, at 7 p.m. for the opening round of the playoffs.
Meader said Thursday he plans to begin playoff preparation for his team.
“In the first half, I want to treat it as if it’s a playoff game,” he said. “We’ll work on some different combinations.”
Meader added: “I’d love to be able to play all 13 girls in the playoffs, but we know the competition is going to be a little stiffer and we may have to rely on our starters a little bit more. In the regular season, I might be able to give Maddie a four or five minute rest, but in the playoffs, it may only be a minute here and there. Everyone on this team has a key role in our success. It’s been a fun season but now it’s time to buckle down and have a playoff run, hopefully, a long playoff run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.