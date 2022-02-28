FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills hockey team is the No. 6 seed for the Class A tournament, and will host No. 11 Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford in the first round at the Bridgton Ice Arena in Bridgton, Maine, on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Coach Wayne Neiman’s Ice Cats went 11-8 during the regular season, while the Knighthawks went 7-6-1.
FA/LR/OH and Marshwood split their two meetings this winter with each team winning on its opponent's home ice. The Ice Cats won the first encounter 4-1 at the Dover Ice Arena on Feb. 5, despite the Knighthawks holding a 22-16 shots on goal advantage.
Marshwood won the second matchup 3-1 at the Bridgton Ice Arena on Feb. 19, and this time the Ice Cats had the shot advantage of 26-23.
Members of the Ice Cats include seniors Matt Aker, Noah Grant and Wyatt Knightly; juniors Owen Galligan, Myles Garland, Colton McCarthy, Peyton McMurtray, Caleb Micklon and Colin Murphy; sophomores Brenan Ellis, Brady Heath, Kolbie Kaeser, Jacob Lemery, Nathan Metcalf, Kadan Neureuther and Myles Wooster; and freshmen Neil Heath and Marshall Tibbetts.
FA/LR/OH closed out the regular season with a tough 3-2 overtime loss to Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle at the University of Southern Maine Arena in Gorham, Maine, last Tuesday.
After each team scored a goal in the first period, the Ice Cats took a 2-1 advantage in the second frame. Caleb Micklon and Peyton McMurtray scored the goals for FA/LR/OH.
The Trailblazers, however, were able to knot the contest in the third period and clinched the win 7:43 into overtime.
Noah Grant had 28 saves for FA/LR/OH, while Porter Krause stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced in goal for the Trailblazers.
Current Class A standings as of Monday had Edward Little (16-2) on top with 32 points (74 goals for, 24 against); Thornton Academy (12-5), 24 points (58 goals, 29 against); South Portland (11-6-1), 23 points (64 goals, 40 against); Bangor (11-3), 22 points (46 goals, 26 against); Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (11-6), 22 points (46 goals, 33 against); Falmouth (10-7-1), 21 points (73 goals, 53 against); Scarborough (9-8-1) 18 points (60 goals, 63 against); MNTS Knighthawks (8-9-1), 17 points (41 goals, 46 against); Lewiston (8-10), 16 points (63 goals, 61 against); Windham/Westbook/Bonny Eagle (7-10-1), 15 points (48 goals, 49 against); Portland/Deering (6-10), 12 points (32 goals, 58 against); MTA/Lisbon/Morse (6-12), 12 points (35 goals, 67 against); Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (4-13), 8 points (38 goals, 74 against); and St. Dominic (2-17), 4 points (45 goals, 106 against).
Teammates Owen Galligan and Micklon, both juniors, finished in the top six in scoring in Class A this winter. Micklon was tied for fourth in scoring with Falmouth’s Charlie Adams. He had 16 assists (third-most in the league) and 14 goals for 30 points.
Galligan, who finished tied for sixth in scoring with Jack Keefe of Edward Little and Falmouth’s Xavier Grenier, had 28 points on 20 goals (third in the league).
Falmouth’s Mitch Ham led the league with 37 points with 17 goals and 20 assists, while Bangor’s Cooper Ireland (27 goals and six assists) and Sam Rumelhart of Scarborough (23 goals and 10 assists) tied for second with 33 points.
The Maine Principal’s Association adopted an open tournament format this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Top seed Edward Little and No. 2 Bangor received first-round byes.
In other opening-round matchups, No. 8 Lewiston (8-10) hosts No. 9 Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (7-10-1); No. 4 Falmouth (10-7-1) hosts No. 13 Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (4-13); No. 5 Thornton Academy (12-5) hosts No. 12 MTA/Lisbon/Morse (6-12); and No. 3 South Portland (11-6-1) hosts No. 14 St. Dominic (2-17).
The winner of the Ice Cats vs. Knighthawks advances on to play the winner of the South Portland vs. St. Dominic winner in the quarterfinals.
