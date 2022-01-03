FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills Ice Cats rallied for two third-period goals to top Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard 3-2 at the Bridgton Ice Arena in Bridgton, Maine, on Tuesday night.
The win lifted the hometown Ice Cats to 4-1 on the season, while BOOM slid to 0-3.
Coach Wayne Neiman was pleased with how his Ice Cats came from behind in the third period.
The Tigers outshot their hosts 53-20 but senior goalie Noah Grant was equal to the task, making 51 saves on the night, including 19 saves in the third period.
The Ice Cats took the lead with 9:12 to play in the first period when senior Wyatt Knightly lit the lamp with assists going to Kadan Neureuther and Brady Heath.
Boom drew level with 2:25 left in the first frame on a power-play goal by Caden Petit from Jamie Superrich. Superrich picked up his second assist just 1:38 into the second period when he found Aiden Gosselin, who scored, while Callum Labonte picked up the second assist.
Trailing 2-1, and having been outshot 34-13, the Ice Cats drew level on a tremendous effort by Caleb Micklon, who took a pass from Owen Galligan at center ice, beat two defenders and beat goalie Deryk Boles with 7:58 to play.
“Noah was the star of the night, but the swing of momentum was hen Caleb with his stickhandling got the goalie way out of potion and scored,” said Neiman.
The Ice Cats took the lead for good with 4:57 left when senior Matt Aker ripped a shot into the back of the net.
“It was a little uncomfortable going into the third period,” Neiman said, “but the offense came through and Noah saved everything and gave up no rebounds. It was his best game this season.”
Neiman said the team did a nice job of forcing the Tigers’ offense to come on shots from the side and up high affording Grant a clear view of the rubber biscuit.
The Ice Cats have been getting solid offensive contributions from a host of players.
“We thought it might a challenge this year after we lost Eddie Thurston and Will Galligan to graduation,” Neiman said. “They accounted for 46 points in just 10 games. Fortunately, we’ve had a lot of guys step up and fill roles for us.”
FA/LR/OH is scheduled to open 2022 with a home contest against Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle/Sacopee Valley (3-0) at the Bridgton Ice Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and was up the week on Saturday with a 4:50 p.m. contest against St. Dominic (0-4) in Auburn, Maine.
