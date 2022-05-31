FRYEBURG — Greely came to town for a Wednesday matinee at the Legion Field on Bradley Street in Fryeburg, Maine and found things to the Rangers’ liking, topping the host Fyeburg Academy Raiders 9-5.
The loss dropped FA to 7-8 on the campaign, while Greely improved to 5-10.
The win gave the Rangers a slight measure of revenge after falling to the Raiders 8-2 at the home in the season-opener on April 15.
On Wednesday, the game was close early with the girls from Cumberland, Maine scoring the first run of the afternoon in the second inning. Coach Mackenzie Buzzell's troops answered in their half of the third inning for a 1-1 tie.
Greely broke the contest open with four runs in the sixth frame.
Fryeburg was challenged at a high level by Greely pitcher Lily Rawnsley. The big left-hander from Cumberland had many distracting movements in her wind-up, but never lost command. Fryeburg’s Abby Ontencgo was her usual steady self on the mound as if she and catcher Ana Maria Maillet were just having a game of catch.
The Rangers used the often attempted down and hard approach to hitting. They were strong and challenged the Raider infield. While Ontencgo fielded her position well, and threw to first for outs, the usually sure-handed corner infielders had trouble with the hard hitting Patriots. Camden Jones had a grounder hit off her glove and came to rest in front of the talented shortstop. She picked up the ball with her barehand and gunned the runner down by a step. Later, a grounder to Emily Walker hit off her glove bouncing to Jones. The fastball across the diamond was just late on a close call. It may have been an out, but it was close. What could not be denied was the umpires were not in position to make the call. You can’t as an official take time off in a game, or the game will get ya.
Jillyan Bryne made another fine catch in windy left field. The ball moved two ways before pulling the ripcord, and parachuting back to Earth, and into Jillyan’s glove. Malliet made another web gem on a play when she hopped up from behind home plate and dashed down the third base line to catch a foul ball out. Ontencgo struck out 4 Greely batters on the afternoon.
On offense, Katy McIntyre had three loud extra base hits, and drove in a run.
Fryeburg is scheduled to close out the regular season on Wednesday, June 1, when Poland (14-1) comes to town for a 4 p.m. game on Senior Recognition Day.
Prior to the first pitch, Coach Mackenzie Buzzell will recognize seniors Brooke Emery, Camden Jones, Katie McIntyre, Shelby Purslow, Emma Rydman and Emily Walker for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
The Knights beat the Raiders 10-9 in eight innings in Poland Springs, Maine on May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.