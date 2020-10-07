CONWAY — It was quick, but at least the Kennett High golf team was able to get out onto the links this fall for a few matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eagles, the defending Division II state champs, played just five regular-season matches over a 20-day period.
Due to the virus, it’s meant a later start to the season, an abbreviated schedule and a lot shorter bus rides. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association is also making this a fall with an open tournament, meaning everyone gets into the tournament.
“I think we’re all just grateful that we were able to get in a season, even it was a short one due to the late start,” Coach Ed Bradley said.
He added with a smile, “It was quick.”
This fall saw a change in the scoring system for high school golf. The NHIAA returned to stroke play, which rewards the lowest score. The previous two years, the Stableford system, which places points for various scores on a hole had been used. Officials believed it would also speed up the pace of play.
Stableford scoring rewards 6 points for a double eagle, 5 for an eagle, 4 for a birdie, 3 for par, 2 for a bogey and 1 for double bogey. If the golfer hasn’t finished the hole at double bogey, the hole is over and they receive no points.
Kennett won its first state team title in the sport last fall without having to hit a drive or sink a putt.
It’s not the way Coach Bradley wanted to lift the crown.
The championships were scheduled to be held at Beaver Meadow Country Club in Concord, but the first nor'easter of the fall curtailed the championships.
According to the NHIAA’s policies and procedures, there wasn’t a provision to reschedule the team championships.
“This decision was not made lightly by the NHIAA, Golf Committee, or the New Hampshire Golf Association (NHGA),” the NHIAA’s Shannon Quinn wrote Thursday. “Based on the inability to reschedule, we would like to congratulate Kennett High School as the 2019 NHIAA Division II Golf Team Champions and Hollis Brookline High School as the Runner-Up (based on the ratings against tournament opponents).”
On Page 11 of the NHIAA’s 26-page “2019 Policy and Procedures for Boys and Girls Golf,” under “Tournament Information,” Item 10 outlines “contingency rain plans — tournament,” which states “The golf committee will implement the following: “In the event that the team championship cannot be played, it would be canceled and the No. 1 seed of the regular season would be declared the NHIAA Team Champion. In case of a tie for the No. 1 seed, the Team Champion would be determined by the NHIAA tie-breaking procedures (By-Law Article XII).”
“We’ve got to change this, it’s just so unfair to the kids,” Bradley said at the time.
Bradley worked tirelessly on Wednesday after learning that the event was not going to be rescheduled to find a way for it to happen. The North Conway Country Club was even willing to host the event.
“It’s such an incredible shame,” Bradley said. “My guys didn’t want to win it this way. Nobody wants to.”
He added: “The sad thing is that this has happened before. It happened last year with the Division III Team Championship and happened five or seven years ago in Division II. I think we’d all like to see the championship settled on the course.”
Kennett and Hollis-Brookline both went 22-3 during the regular season with the Eagles securing the top spot by virtue of a head-to-head victory over the Cavaliers.
Kennett was well-represented in the individual championships with its two Eagles — freshman Ben Dougherty and senior Miles Woodbury — finishing third and fifth overall, respectively.
Members of the state championship team coached by Bradley and assistant coach Steve Piotrow are seniors Jeremiah Brito, Gage Drew, Evan Eldridge, Riley Fletcher, Connor Glavin, Brady King, Gabe Mohla, Cole Rogers, Owen Strout, Connor Tofflemoyer and Mile Woodbury; juniors Matt Cormier, Mason Drew, John Egan, Colby Hall, Aidan Henderson, Sean Regnier, Brady Shaw and Bryson Wrobleski; sophomores Griffin McAuliffe, Henry Moneypenny, Spencer Ogren and Garrison Phaneuf; and freshmen Grant Barahona, Ben Dougherty, MacCary Kelsch, Thomas Roosenboom.
The Eagles lost 11 seniors to graduation.
Members of this year’s team are seniors Colby Hall and Brady Shaw; juniors Ava DiFranco, Cassidy Krieger, Griffin McAuliffe and Spencer Ogren; sophomores Gabriel Brochu, Ben Dougherty, MacCary Kelsch and Thomas Rosenboom; and freshmen Quinn Barber, Caiden Graves, Haden Leavitt, Nathaniel Lynn, Aiden Perry and Peter Rogers.
Hall is the team’s captain.
“Colby is an amazing kid,” Bradley said. “He’s been an incredible captain.”
He added: “We’re young and are in a rebuilding phase.”
Kennett’s home match at the North Conway County Club on Oct. 1, saw rival Kingswood take top honors with a team score of 97, followed by St. Thomas, 105, and the Eagles, 112.
“Ben probably had the best round of his high school career and tied for the medalist,” Bradley said.
KHS wrapped up the regular season on Monday in Wolfeboro, falling to Kingswood. Hall was the medalist on the day with a 36, while Dougherty shot a 38.
Krieger played in the New Hampshire Girls State Championship in Salem on Saturday, finishing sixth overall in the medal division, shooting a 52 for nine holes at the Campbell’s Scottish Highlands Golf Club in a field of 22 golfers.
Mary Croteau, a freshman at Londonderry High, shot a 43 to win the division.
A field of 29 golfers played in the championship division (18 holes) the same day with Pinkerton Academy sophomore Julianna Megan winning the title by two strokes with a total gross of 78.
Kennett will play in the team state tournament in Keene on Oct. 15. Playing for the Eagles will be Hall, Dougherty, Ogren, Shaw and McAuliffe.
The top golfers from the team tourney will earn their way into the New Hampshire Boys State Championship on Oct. 17 at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord.
“Hopefully, Colby and Ben will get in,” Bradley said, adding, “If they do, they each have a real shot at winning it.”
In a rebuild, Bradley offered a path for his younger player to improve.
“Join the New Hampshire Golf Association and play in some tournaments. Guys on last year’s team played every day that summer. You need to get out and just play to work on your games. Golf is a funny game because it’s just you out there and what you put into it is what you’ll get out. It’s not like soccer where you can be good at one thing like passing. In golf, you need a complete game and a good mental approach.”
Bradley again had help from assistant Coach Steve Piotrow.
“Steve is really an amazing guy,” Bradley said. “He comes up with some great ideas for games to help the kids work on their games.”
Bradley added: “We want to thank all of the local courses for being so supportive to us. Kevin Walker and the folks at the North Conway Country Club, our home course, have been terrific. And, the Valley Originals have been good to us once again. We really appreciate all of the support.”
Bradley has seen the sport explode since the pandemic restrictions were lifted to allow courses to open.
“It’s crazy how much it’s taken off. Last weekend I spoke to a guy who couldn’t get a tee time in three states.”
