CONWAY — The Kennett High alpine team finally got an opportunity to race at home last week. The Eagles dominated a head-to-head meet against Oyster River last Tuesday, and had been scheduled to host a large meet at Cranmore Resort on Friday but it was canceled due the brutally cold weather. Temperatures with the wind chill were felt below zero, making it unsafe to race.
Coach Laurel Zengilowski’s alpine racers looked right at home in North Conway in the giant slalom and slalom races against the visiting Bobcats. Kingswood missed the morning GS but arrived in time for the slalom in the afternoon.
For the girls, Kennett took the top eight spots to post a perfect team score of 394 to beat Oyster River, which only had two skiers race, scoring 191 points.
Senior Ashley Garside, continued her winning ways and remained undefeated this season, but had to come from behind to top teammate Allie Hussey for the win. Hussey posted the fastest first run in 25.21, while Garside was second in 25.32. The talented teammates flip-flopped on their second runs with Garside crossing the line in 25.30 and Hussey in 25.49.
Garside’s winning overall time was 50.62, while Hussey was second in 50.70. They were joined on the podium by teammate Elizabeth Graustein, who was third in 53.11
Other Kennett finishers were Morgan Carr, fourth, 53.47; Marley Hooper, fifth, 54.03; Ellie Nelson, sixth, 54.12; Kylie Jacobs-Carr, seventh, 54.44; Lydia Wiggin, eighth, 54.63; Shannon Abrams, 11th, 57.67; Ceili Mahoney, 12th, 57.91; Haylee Burke, 13th, 58.92; Moira Irish, 14th, 59.87; Avery Whitelaw, 15th, 1:06.12; Eliah Feil, 16th, 1:10.17; and Alyssa Brooks, 17th, 1:11.34; and Myra Johnston, who was in fourth after the first run had a hiccup on the second, finishing 18th in 1:40.31.
Like the girls, the KHS boys swept the top eight places to win the GS 394-378.
Carter Tasker, who like Garside is undefeated this season, had the fastest two runs (24.75 and 25.48) to win in 50.23. He was joined on the podium by teammates Bryce Marcoux and Jonah Katz, who were second and third, respectively, in 50.97 and 51.91.
In the afternoon slalom, the Kennett boys claimed the top seven spots and the team win, topping the Bobcats and the Knights 394-372-368.
Tasker skied to the win with the fastest two runs (37.15) and (38.88), finishing in 1:16.03. He was joined on the podium by fellow Eagles Viger and Chesley, who were second and this, respectively, in 1:18.19 and 1:19.57.
Other KHS finishers were Marcoux, fourth, 1:19.72; Doucette, fifth, 1:23.04; Vachon, sixth, 1:26.86; Duval, seventh, 1:27.31; DegliAngeli, ninth, 1:34.29; Chavrri, 15th, 1:47.21; and Jakson Burke, 16th, 1:48.73.
The Kennett girls also skied to team honors with 394 points, followed by Kingswood, 376 and Oyster River, 185.
Garside led the Eagles by posting the fastest two runs (34.86 and 37.0) for the win in 1:11.86. She was followed by Graustein, who was second in 1:18.12, and Johnston, rounded out the podium in third with 1:21.07.
Other Eagles to finish were Jacobs-Carr, fourth, 1:22.22; Cami Newton, seventh, 1:27.85; Wiggin, eighth, 1:29.86; Nelson, ninth, 1:29.86; Mahoney, 11th, 1:33.24; Abrams, 15th, 1:34.76; Burke, 16th, 1:37.50; Irish, 21st, 1:44.69; Whitelaw, 23rd, 1:57.37; Feil, 25th, 2:01.37; and Brooks, 27th, 3:17.71.
Hussey, who did not finish her first run, had the fastest second run in 39.04.
Kennett is scheduled to race this Friday at Cranmore at 9:30 a.m. in its final tuneup before championship week.
This winter, the Division II Alpine State Meet for the boys is scheduled to be held at Crotched Mountain in Bennington (hosted by Hollis-Brookline) on Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m.
The Eagles are slated to host the Division II Alpine State Meet for the girls on Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.