FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy junior Joey Fusco finished fourth at the Class B Wrestling Championships last Saturday in Lincoln, Maine. The Raiders had two wrestlers — senior Haden Fox and Fusco compete in the championships.
Coach Chad Smith was proud of how the Raiders competed.
At 138, Fusco lost his opening match to Logan Blanchette of Mount Desert Island by fall.
In the consolation round, Fusco beat Grayson Mote of Ellsworth by a fall to reach the consolation semifinals, where he beat Mountain Valley’s Nate Gamache 5-1 to advance to the consolation finals.
In those finals, Fusco met Blanchette in a rematch. Blanchette prevailed in a close 6-2 decision to take third place.
In the championship finals, Griffin Brickett of Wells, who won all three of his matches on his road to the title by a pin, defeated Owen Harper of Mattanawcook Academy/Lee by fall for the championship.
At 170, Fox ran into eventual state runner-up Gage Beaudry of Dexter in the first round and fell by fall.
In the consolation round, Fox beat Tate Kuhn of York by a fall to advance to the consolation round semifinals. He lost a hard-fought 4-3 decision to Dominic Cookson of the Piscataquis Community. Cookson went on beat Garrett Dutton of Mountain View for third place by injury default.
Eli Potter of Wells beat Beaudry 6-2 to win the 170-pound title.
Wells, which had eight wrestlers qualify for the championships and all eight earned placings, cruised to the state team title in lopsided fashion with 181 points. Belfast was second with 63.5, while Mattanawcook Academy/Lee rounded out the podium in third with 62 points.
Another meet highlight was Oceanside High School junior Maddie Ripley becoming the Pine Tree State’s first female to win a state wrestling championship.
Ripley pinned Nick Allen of Wells 1 minute and 44 seconds into the first period to win the 106-pound class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.