FA Wrestling - Joey Fusco fourth

Congratulations to Fryeburg Academy junior Joey Fusco on placing fourth in the 138-pound weight class at the Class B State Wrestling Championships on Saturday. (COURTESY PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy junior Joey Fusco finished fourth at the Class B Wrestling Championships last Saturday in Lincoln, Maine. The Raiders had two wrestlers — senior Haden Fox and Fusco compete in the championships.

Coach Chad Smith was proud of how the Raiders competed.

