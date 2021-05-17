FRYEBURG — On a beautiful spring afternoon Saturday, the young Fryeburg Academy girls’ lacrosse team (0-6) played its best lacrosse of the season on their Senior Day, but came up short on the scoreboard, losing to Westbrook (1-5) by the score of 11-7.
Senior tri-captains Hope Duffy, Maggie Powers and Svea Olson showed up to play on their special day. Duffy scored a hat trick (three goals), while fellow attack Olson netted two goals to bring the team back from a two-goal deficit. Goalkeeper Powers was faced with 23 shots on goal.
According to Coach Dave Olson, "(We had our) best game offensively and defensively."
Freshman starter Tamara Rasakovich tallied a late-game score. Junior Maddie Foreman was perfect at the draw and dominated the midfield with speed, netting a goal herself.
For Westbrook, the powerful combination of Jenita Vivak and Caroline DiBase garnered nine goals between them.
Overall, Olson was “very proud of his seniors” and the team's performance. “We knew we had a chance at winning this game and the effort the girls demonstrated made it a win in my book! With more than half the team never having played lacrosse before (this season), they came together today and competed.”
The Raiders are scheduled to travel to Auburn, Maine, to play St. Doms (3-4) on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.); venture to South Paris, Maine, on Thursday to play Oxford Hills (3-1) at 4 p.m.; and close of the week hosting North Yarmouth Academy (5-2) on Friday (4 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.