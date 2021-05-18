FRYEBURG — On a perfect spring morning, the Fryeburg Academy boys’ and girls’ track teams hosted their lone home meet of the season on Saturday when Lake Region and Poland came to town.
Coach Kevin McDonald’s Fryeburg troops turned in several impressive performances including senior Armel Maloji winning both the 100- and 200-meter dashes and then leaped to victory in the triple jump.
The FA girls took overall team honors on the day with 53 points to narrowly edge Poland, 51; and Lake Region, 47.
For the boys, Poland earned bragging rights with points, while Fryeburg was second with 67.
For the girls, “it all came down to the 4X400-meter relay, the last event of the day,” said McDonald. “The quartet of Livia DeVires, Alana Nataluk, Isabel Macht and Eliza Thorne came through with the win in an impressive 4:38.50. We asked the girls to step up and boy they did. We are so happy to see these girls find success after weeks of some serious work.”
For the girls, 100-meter dash (won by Ellen Marquis-Boutin, Poland, 14.96): Olivia Krug, second, 15.32; Ashleigh Barite, fourth, 16.51; Nyla Charest, sixth, 16.75; Pauline Pierce, eighth, 17.00; Lainey Rousey, 10th, 17.23; Jordan Eastman, 11th, 17.54; and Caileigh Crowe, 15th, 18.91.
200 meters (won by Ellen Marquis-Boutin, Poland, 14.96): Krug, second, 29.21; Charest, fourth, 32.06; Pierce, fifth, 32.97; Crowe, seventh, 35.90; Zoe Jung, 10th, 36.41; Brooke Rousey, 12th, 37.75; and Stell Yoon, 13th, 40.64.
400 meters (won by Eliza Thorne, Fryeburg, 1:01.99): Isabel Macht, second, 1:04.68.
“The fireworks of the meet came in the 400-meter dash,” McDonald said. “Eliza has been ripping it up in this event all season and continued that with a PR for the win. This effort came right after Eliza had run the second leg on the 4x100 relay. Eliza has a very bright future in track and field and I should add Eliza is an incredible field hockey player. Only a sophomore and a serious athlete as well as a student, we are very excited for this young lady.”
He added: “Isabel Macht was also in that 400. A freshman, Isabel has been trying different events. Showing speed as well as distance ability, we asked Isabel to race the 400, and boy she did. Cranking out a second-place finish with a time that meets the automatic state standard. Wow, talk about an impressive performance. This young lady is very talented across the board. Isabel has the poise of a captain, willing to learn, explore and work outside her comfort zone. All we can ask for in an athlete. Coach Corinn Hope is working with both these athletes and it is showing. Some of you may remember Corinn with the last name of Bedell. Corinn ran 57.14 in the 400 meters a few years back.”
1,600 meters (won by Alana Nataluk, Fryeburg, 5:42.13): Kacey-Jane Clark, third, 7:33.13.
“Alana just missed the state standard in the 1600 meters by 2 seconds,” McDonald said. “We are confident Alana will meet this standard in the very near future.”
3,200 meters (won by Sam Carus, Fryeburg, 13:14.51).
“Sam Carus continued her winning ways taking first place in the 3,200 meters,” said McDonald. “Sam is a quiet leader and we are blessed to have her on the team.”
100-meter hurdles (won by Livia DeVires, Fryeburg, 19.60): Eastman, third, 21.32.
4X100-meter relay (won by Poland, 55.42): FA, second, 56.19.
4X400-meter relay (won by Fryeburg, 4:38.50): Lake Region, second, 4:44.72; and Poland, third, 5:11.56.
4X800-meter relay (won by Fryeburg, 12:17.65).
Long jump (won by Ellen Marquis-Boutin, Poland, 13’2.5”): Bariteau, third, 12’3”.
Javelin (won by Emma Williams, Poland, 73’6”): Sharlah-Mae Day, second, 67’8”; Jung, eighth, 35’8”; Yoon, ninth, 26’3”; and Rousey, 10th, 19’2”.
Shot put (won by Ava Anderson, Poland, 24’7.75”): Jung, sixth, 16’5.5”; Yoon, seventh, 12’8.75”; and Rousey, eighth, 12’7.5”.
For the boys, the 100-meter dash (won by Armel Maloji, Fryeburg, 12.31): Jacob Adams, fourth, 13.08; Makya Brown, fifth, 13.68; Riccardo DeMaria, 11th, 14.47; Micheal Trumbull, 12th, 15.27; and Zack Emery, 15th, 16.55.
200 meters (won by Armel Maloji, Fryeburg, 23.37): Adams, third, 24.90; DeMaria, fifth, 27.44; and Owen Wing, eighth, 41.65.
McDonald says Maljoi is “a very talented athlete and a fine young man.”
400 meters (won by Derek Maxim, Fryeburg, 1:00.60).
800 meters (won by Domenic Antonelli, Poland, 2:16.21): Hogan Bemis, fourth, 2:38.51; Andrew Irwin, fifth, 2:4.59; Corbin Blake, sixth, 3:08.21; and Wing, seventh, 4:09.29.
1,600 meters (won by Jake Twigg, Poland, 4:54.02): Luke Dupuis, third, 5:04.92; Sam Johnson, fifth, 5:34.77; and Arkie Baptista, sixth, 5:41.18.
3,200 meters (won by Luke Dupuis, Fryeburg, 11:46.27): Johnson, second, 12:32.34; and Baptista, third, 12:59.99.
“Luke Dupuis won the 3,200 meters and just missed the state standard, finishing third in the 1,600 meters,” said McDonald.
110-meter hurdles (won by Nolan Garey, Poland, 17.95): Trumbull, second, 21.29; and Sam Rivers, third, 21.63.
300-meter hurdles (won by Nolan Garey, Poland, 44.39): Rivers, second, 50.80.
4X100-meter relay (won by Poland, 46.20): FA, second, 46.61.
“Both Fryeburg and Poland rank in the top 5 in Class B,” McDonald said. “We have raced them three times this year and have finished second each time. (Saturday) was by .41 of a second. Our 4x100 team consisted of Armel Maloji, Jacob Adams, Ricky DeMaria and freshman Makya Brown. We are close and with the work of Coach Trevor Hope, fine-tuning these athletes, we feel we can get better and faster.”
4X400-meter relay (won by Poland, 3:49.54): FA, second, 4:14.60.
4X800-meter relay (won by Lake Region, 10:03.09): FA, second, 10:20.40.
High jump (won by Nolan Garey, Poland, 5’8”): Trumbull, seventh, 4’8”; and Rivers, eighth, 4’8.”
Long jump (won by Jacob Adams, Fryeburg, 18’1”): Brown, sixth, 14’; and Wing, 11th, 7’4.5”.
“Jacob won the long jump, was third in the 200 meters and fourth in the 100,” McDonald said. “Great day for this sophomore. Jacob has huge talent and if he keeps working hard the sky is the limit for this athlete.”
Triple jump (won by Armel Maloji, Fryeburg, 41’4.5”).
Discus (won by Evan Kelly, Poland, 88’1”): Brody McGrath, third, 72’.5”; and Tristan Nylin, fifth, 58’11”.
Javelin (won by Isaiah Hill, Poland, 110’11”): McGrath, third, 69’5”; Emery, fifth, 63’10”; Corbin Blake, eighth, 54’: and Nylin, 10th, 49’8”.
Shot put (won by Evan Kelly, Poland, 35’6.5”): Maxim, second, 35’6”; McGrath, third, 28’5”; and Nylin, ninth, 22’5”.
Derek Maxim came second in the shot put with a PR, one-half inch behind first and picked up a first in the 400 meters,” said McDonald. “A fine day for this young man.”
Fryeburg is scheduled back in action this Saturday with a 10 a.m. meet at Sacopee Valley in Hiram, Maine.
