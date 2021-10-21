FRYEBURG, Maine — It was an overcast sky. There was a threat of rain, but it turned out to be a beautiful homecoming afternoon in Fryeburg. The Nakomis Warriors (1-6) were in town on Saturday for a game against the Raiders.
The Warriors were outmatched, and after four quarters of hard-hitting football left defeated 36-7.
For the Raiders (5-2), the offense, defense and special teams complemented one another. You might refer to this game as a total team win for the football program from Fryeburg. Don’t let the final score fool you. The Raiders suffered multiple in-game injuries. Their depth was challenged and at times players had to play out of position to fill in the gaps.
Upon entering the stadium, your eye was drawn to the pumpkins with each player’s number on an individual one. The pumpkins were donated by Weston’s farmstand, which always supports the youth in our community. Also thanked for their support was Quinn’s Jockey Cap Store. We were provided with white roses with blue ribbons and a green leaf sprig pinned to our lapels as we entered the stadium.
At halftime, this year's inductees into the Fryeburg Hall of Excellence were introduced. The senior team members were joined by their parents during pre-game in the middle of the field for photos and you could see the pride in the eyes of them all.
The Raiders won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half. It was then that I realized the Fryeburg band was on hand sitting in the bleachers. The National Anthem was sung live and it was truly beautiful.
Now it was time to play football. Nakomis came out trying to run the ball and establish a ground game. They tried the middle and although the Warrior center was as big as the Raider nose tackle he could not move Big Will (Hallam) out of the way. Of course, Will had help from Jackson Whitchley and Charlie Campbell. Job Fox made his presence known as well.
After a failed pass attempt, the Warriors were forced to punt. In fact, the Warriors could have changed their mascot name to “three downs and out.” Twice Nakomis went for it on fourth down and both times it turned the ball over on downs. The punter for Nakomis may have had an off day as his punts were short or out of bounds. It may have been by design. His coach may have been intimidated by Owen Galligan and Caleb Micklon. Both are capable of a big return.
When quarterback Gunnar Saunders and the offense took the field, the Raiders rushed the ball successfully with Micklon and Hayden Fox mixing in an 8-yard completion to Galligan. Then, on second down, from the 27-yard line, Saunders dropped back to pass looking for Micklon deep in the left corner of the end zone. The pocket was collapsing from both sides, Saunders, however, looking like an experienced well-coached quarterback, stepped up in the pocket and arched a tight spiral to Micklon for the game’s first score. The try for the extra point was wide right.
Fox found the land of six twice on the afternoon, scoring on runs of 5 and 6 yards.
Make no mistake, Saunders' awareness to step up in the pocket, which you only see in college and the pros, was what made the play possible. Later in the game, Saunders was rolling right and spotted Jordan Dutton open in the middle of the field and instead of throwing across his body and risking an interception, took a step back with his right foot, set himself, stepped forward with his left foot and shot a bullet into Dutton’s waiting hands for a 14-yard gain. Once again it was quarterback mechanics that made the completion possible.
The Nakomis coach must have been thinking: “Wow, is that QB well-coached.”
Of course, the play calling from David Jones and David Turner sets their players up for success. They run a balanced offense that keeps the opponents off balance. Dutton was one of those players who had to see extended action because of injury. On defense, he had an interception, a caused fumble after a snap over the head of the quarterback that was recovered by Fryeburg captain Jackson Whitchley. Dutton also teamed up with Noah Reed on a quarterback sack in the fourth quarter.
On offense, Dutton caught a 10-yard pass and brought the crowd to their feet breaking a tackle before being brought down after an impressive run. He was also the recipient of a two-point conversion on a pass from Saunders.
Micklon finished off the scoring for the offense on a 35-yard scamper around the left end using his speed to get into the end zone. Bobby Hallam shook off injury to kick the final point and later scored himself on a 22-yard fumble return.
I must include that I was most impressed with the way first-year Athletic Director John Gordon kept things on schedule. It is not easy to host a varsity sporting event. There are a lot of pieces that need to fit together. John handles the responsibility with apparent ease making it nice for players, coaches, officials and fans. Thank you, Mr. Gordon, for a great home season.
The Raiders moved up in the playoff standings, after their big win over York. They close out their regular season with a trip to No. 1 Leavitt (5-0) on Friday night.
GO RAIDERS!
