Parent's names: Andrew Johnson and Andrea Johnson.
What town do you live in? Stow, Maine.”
What sports have you played?
Basketball and baseball.”
How many seasons have you played sports — count this spring!
“Eight.”
Favorite candy? “Caramel, anything with caramel.”
Hidden talents?
“I can juggle and am learning to play bass.”
When you entered high school as a freshmen, what were goals of high school sports?
“I just wanted to play.”
Favorite career athletic moment?
“Overtime winning free throws at Lake Region.”
Favorite senior athlete and why you selected him/her?
“Jack Watson because he is a quiet leader.”
What is your legacy to the athletic program at Fryeburg Academy?
“Even if you are looked over, work hard.”
What were you most looking forward to in your spring sports season?
“Playing my last sport as a team in a Raider uniform.”
Message to the Class of 2021?
“Don’t take any season for granted.”
Favorite inspirational quote?
"Some people want it would happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen." — Michael Jordan.
What role have your parents played in your athletic career?
“Encouraging me to play and always work hard.”
Future plans?
“HVAC (Heating, ventilation and air conditioning) training.”
