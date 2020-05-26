Parent names: “Bruce and Michele.”
What town do you live in?
“Lovell.”
What sports have you played?
“Football, basketball and baseball.”
How many seasons have you played sports — count this spring!
“Twelve, a sport in every season!”
Hidden talents?
“Tennis.”
When you entered high school as a freshmen, what were goals of high school sports?
“All-conference. Champion.”
Favorite career athletic moment?
“Defeating Leavitt in the Regional football game.”
What is your legacy to the athletic program at Fryeburg Academy?
“Hard working, dedicated leader.”
What were you most looking forward to in your spring sports season?
“I was looking forward to trying a new sport with lacrosse!”
Message to the Class of 2021?
“Don’t take it for granted because it goes by too quick.”
Favorite inspirational quote?
"You’re either unable or unwilling" — Coach (Dan) Jones.
What role have your parents played in your athletic career?
“They are the biggest supporters I have!”
Future plans?
“Hopefully to play in college.”
