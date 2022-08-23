CONWAY — Advantage Kids, a N.H. non-profit dedicated to youth tennis and education, completed the second annual state tournament Aug. 13 on the Jon Judge courts at Kennett High School. Fourteen players ages 8-15 representing eight N.H. towns from Gilford to Jackson participated in singles and doubles competition.
The teams of John Alkalay/Cole Fournier, Daniel Todorov/Shea Allan, Mattie Macomber/Joseph DellaValla and Alden Macomber/John DellaValla qualified as semifinalists at the end of round robin play.
The family scramble teams of Mattie Macomber/Joseph DellaValla took on younger siblings Alden Macomber/John DellaValla for the doubles championship. Mattie and Joseph prevailed with a 6-4 win, making a great comeback after the younger team took a solid early lead.
The singles round robin involved three rounds of play with 13 players competing. Tess Eckhardt, of Gilford; Daniel Todorov, Jayden Kwok and Joseph DellaValla of Conway earned the semifinal spots after two hours of work against most worthy opponents. Kwok and DellaValla were finalists. DellaValla completed the sweep of the day by winning the singles final against Kwok just ahead of his doubles victory.
The program encourages the development of youth tennis and is supervised in the valley by USTA pros Chris and Justin Chaffee.
Tennis Plus! is the Advantage Kids beginner level, introducing tennis and yoga to over 1,000 children across the state this summer. Instruction is led by USTA certified staff and is in its fifth year of serving New Hampshire children.
Fall sessions are free and are scheduled for Jackson, Conway, Madison, Tamworth and Fryeburg. Registration information can be found online at www.advantagekids.net or contacting Area Director Kent Hemingway at hemingway.k@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.