CONWAY — Advantage Kids, a N.H. non-profit dedicated to youth tennis and education, completed the second annual state tournament Aug. 13 on the Jon Judge courts at Kennett High School. Fourteen players ages 8-15 representing eight N.H. towns from Gilford to Jackson participated in singles and doubles competition. 

The teams of John Alkalay/Cole Fournier, Daniel Todorov/Shea Allan, Mattie Macomber/Joseph DellaValla and Alden Macomber/John DellaValla qualified as semifinalists at the end of round robin play.

