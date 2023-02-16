FRYEBURG — There was plenty of nonstop action on the mats when Fryeburg Academy hosted the Class B South Wrestling Regionals last Saturday. The Raiders had two wrestlers — senior Haden Fox and junior Joey Fusco land on the podium with second- and third-place showings, respectively.
Wells lifted the overall regional team title with 244.5 points, followed by York, 128; Mountain Valley, 126 to round out the top three schools.
Individually for Fryeburg, at 106 lbs., Nick Allen of Wells defeated Iziah Chisolm by pin at 36 seconds. In the consolation round semifinals, Kaidin Webster of Morse topped Chisolm by pin in 1:26
At 120, top seed Adam St. Cyr of Lincoln Academy defeated Eliya Deri by pin in 46 seconds. She fell in the consolation round to Winslow’s Addison Duplessie by pin at 5:14.
At 132, Monmouth-Richmond’s Carmine Scalia defeated Lincoln Perez by pin at 4:59. In the consolation round, Perez fell to Ethan Olsen of Dirigo by pin at 2:52.
At 138, Fusco, the No. 4 seed, beat No. 5 Pablo Giddings of Madison by pin at 1:28 to advance to the semifinals where he lost a 16-0 decision to eventual champion Griffin Beckett of Wells, the No. 1 seed.
In the consolation round, Fusco beat York’s Nate Foote by a 16-2 decision to reach the consolation finals, which he won by default over Erskine Academy’s Giacomo Smith.
At 145, Lawrence Park ran into the No. 1 seed and eventual champion Brody Maxon of Wells and lost by a pin in 48 seconds. In the consolation round, Park beat Dirigo’s Hunter Emmos by pin at 4:46. He went on to lose by pin in 3:54 to Mountain Valley’s Vinny Duguay in the semifinals.
At 152, Lincoln Academy’s Jayden Lafrenaye beat Kwnauyng Lee by a pin in 15 seconds. In the consolation round, Lee fell to York’s Ben Orso in 55 seconds.
At 160, eventual champion Caden Trask pinned Brandon Choi in 1:33. In the consolation round, Choi lost a 13-2 decision to Oceanside’s Nat Small.
At 170, Fox, the No. 3 seed, earned a first-round bye, then pinned Ben Ridley of Lisbon-Oak Hill at 3:05.
In the semifinals, Fox won a 7-0 decision over No. 2 seed Asford Hays of Morse to reach the finals. In the title match, Wells’ Eli Potter, the No. 1 seed, won a 7-0 decision.
at 195, Gabe McKenney, the No. 6 seed, received a first-round bye. He then beat No. 3 Jacob Garcia of Winslow in a 14-3 decision but fell by pin at 1:50 to No. 2 Michael Matthews of Oceanside in the semifinals.
In the consolation round semifinals, Mountain Valley’s Robert Leveille bet McKenney by pin at 4:06.
