FRYEBURG — There was plenty of nonstop action on the mats when Fryeburg Academy hosted the Class B South Wrestling Regionals last Saturday. The Raiders had two wrestlers — senior Haden Fox and junior Joey Fusco land on the podium with second- and third-place showings, respectively.

Wells lifted the overall regional team title with 244.5 points, followed by York, 128; Mountain Valley, 126 to round out the top three schools.

