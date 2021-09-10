CONWAY — After four weeks of training, the Kennett High cross-country teams are ready to race. The Eagles will make their 2021 debut at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch at the annual Paul LaTarte Mount Washington Invitational on Saturday at 10 a.m.
“I think we’re ready to go,” said Coach Bernie Livingston, who enters his 41st season at the helm of the cross-country program at KHS. “It’s probably a little bit of a gamble because we’re one of the few, if not the last, teams to run a race. We’ve had four weeks to prepare, which I love. I think some of the team is tired of waiting, they’re eager to race. I think we’ll run well.”
Four weeks is what it takes to get athletes through a successful preseason and up to speed to put their best feet forward in the meets that count, according to Livingston.
“Ideally, in my perfect world, I like to open the first week with a mile time trial; hill running in the second week, the annual Kennett Challenge 2.2-mile run at the Kennett Middle School the third week, and then ease into the first race during the fourth week,” he said.
Last year, coaches Bernie and Eileen Livingston offered three weeks of optional practice to the local harriers to get ready for the season — if there was one. Practice took on a whole new look to start with temperature checks as athletes arrived along with paperwork to make sure no one had been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 symptoms. Once cleared, everyone had their own socially distanced spot to store their belongings.
The Livingstons never had the team they envisioned going into the season due to a wide range of injuries and illnesses, yet the girls’ team quickly showed its depth and went undefeated through the fall and finished seventh overall at the Division II Championships at Derryfield Park in Manchester.
Amy Burton, a junior at the time who started her season on the disabled list due to a foot injury, ended her fall by running in the prestigious 44th annual New Hampshire Meet of Champions at Derryfield Park on Nov. 7 in near 80-degree weather — that’s how crazy 2020 was.
Burton, fellow Grace Perley, Kaylee McLellan and freshmen Molly DellaValla, Rylie Walker and Catherine Shackford along with senior Shannon Derby ran for Kennett in the State Meet.
The boys, running in the championships were junior Tristen Smith, seniors Logan Violette, TJ Lash, Boone Mixer-Bailey, Dominick Perry and sophomores Ben Biche and Devon Glackin
The Eagles lost seven boys — Cody Hamlin, Devon Hamlin, TJ Lash, Boone Mixer-Bailey, Dominick Perry, Logan Violette and Caleb White, and six girls — Dylan Derby, Shannon Derby, Kameryn Dockham, Maya Gove, Celia Lynn and Sierra Parsons — to graduation last June.
“It was a tough year for all of us, but everyone did the very best they could,” Livingston said. “The effort was really good but I think we missed the camaraderie of the traditional meet. We missed out on so much of the human part of the season. We couldn’t do a High five, no stride-out before the race, no pre-race meals. the human factor was missing, but the fact we were able to have a season was terrific. We needed to have a season.”
The Eagles opened their preseason this year on Aug. 16.
Coach Livingston has 25 athletes out for cross-country this fall with 20 girls and five boys.
Members of this year’s team for the boys are senior Tristen Smith; junior Ben Biche; and freshmen Patrick Laughland and Charlie Murdoch Roy.
Members of the girl’s team are Amy Burton, Abbie Desmaris, Taylor Garland, Maya Gove and Grace Perley; juniors McKayla Dockham, Kaylee McLellan, Mara Taylor and Lauren Violette; sophomores Masie Brown, Molly DellaValla, Eliah Feil, Grace Liebenow, Catherine Shackford, Autumn Verran and Rylie Walker; and freshmen Zoe Groves, Stephanie Kendzierski, Piper Lopashanskiand Ella Ugino.
Smith is the team captain for the boys while Burton, Desmaris, Garland, Gove and Perley have the honor for the girls.
“I’ve got terrific captains, leaders on and off the course,” said Livingston.
The Eagles did get in a little friendly competition two weeks ago when they took part in the annual Kennett Challenge at the Kennett Middle School with the White Mountain Milers and Fryeburg Academy.
Run in 88-degree temperatures and high humidity, in a field of 35 ladies, the White Mountain Milers swept the top four spots to score 21 points, followed by Kennett, 39, and Fryeburg, 116.
For the guys, the Milers took team honors with 30 points, followed by the Eagles, 32, and the Raiders, who had only three runners, did not post a team score (you need four finishers to do that).
“I think it as 86 degrees in the shade,” said Livingston. “It was tough. OK, it was brutal, really. It actually went pretty well as far as the meet goes.”
He added: “I do predictions based on our mile times from the first week and we actually had three kids run faster than I predicted, which was impressive given the conditions.”
Kennett finishers for the girls were Amy Burton, fifth; 14:13; Piper Lopashanski, seventh, 14:15; Grace Perley, eighth, 14:16; Ella Ugino, ninth, 14:23; Kaylee McLellan, 10th, 14:46; McKayla Dockham, 14th, 16:06; Rylie Walker, 15th, 16:13; Mara Taylor, 17th, 16:27; Autumn Verran, 18th, 16:35; Stephanie Kendzierski, 19th, 16:37; Taylor Garland, 20th, 16:39; Catherine Shackford, 21st, 16:40; Maya Gove, 23rd, 16:54; Lauren Violette, 25th, 17:32; Eliah Feil, 28th, 19:15; Grace Liebenow, 30th, 20:28; and Zoe Groves, 33rd, 22:34.
In a virtual dead-heat, Kennett’s Tristen Smith edged Miler and Kennett Middle School Coach Tim Livingston by a hair for the guys as both finished in 12:17.
Kennett’s Patrick Laughland was third in 12:23, followed by teammates Ben Biche, seventh, 13:15; and Nolan Proux, eighth, 13:28.
“We got everything out of it that we wanted to,” Livingston said.
Livingston is looking forward to the Great Glen race, which did not happen in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“Great Glen is one of my favorite cross-country courses,” Livingston said. “It's a very difficult, but fair course. The second mile can be a real bear if you're not prepared."
He added: “It’s a pretty low-key race but it’s become really intense because so many good teams attend. The Keene and Pinkerton Academy boys are coming, they are always strong. I’m looking forward to it.”
