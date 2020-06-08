Editor’s note: Kennett High seniors Sylvie Brustin, Santiago Ciro, Liz Cote Eva Drummond, Riley Fletcher, Hannah Frittenburg, Sophie Killeen, Trevor LaRusso, Natalie Shaw and Zach Smith, who all plan to play sports in college, recently took part in a Zoom chat in which they talked about what led to their decisions and they also offer advice to other student-athletes who might aspire to play in college. The Sun has highlighted these Eagles over the past few weeks.
Eva Drummond is wrapping up four years at Kennett High School as one of those rare athletes to not only play three sports all four years, but she also excelled in field hockey, alpine skiing and track and field for the Eagles. She is a three-time All-State selection in field hockey, and for the past two years was regarded as the top defensive player in Division II.
This winter, Eva, who lives in East Conway, helped the Kennett girls win the state championship. She was honored at the winter sports awards as the recipient of the Damon O'Neal Alpine Skiing Award and the Eddie K. Bradley III Spirit of Skiing Award.
A team leader, Eva was one of 37 KHS seniors scheduled to be honored April 6 at the annual New Hampshire scholar-athlete awards ceremony in Concord, but the event was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eva plans to continue playing field hockey at the next level when she heads to St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. this fall, where she’ll reunite with former teammate Ashton Coleman, a 2019 KHS graduate. She also plans to study journalism.
• Can you tell us what led you to your college choice?
“St. Lawrence actually came onto my list later in the process. I went to visit for the first time last August and loved the campus. It reminded me of around here. I also really liked hearing how the alumni network at St. Lawrence was so strong, it assured me that everyone who went there loved it and was willing to give back. SLU also has my programs, journalism and studio/digital arts and field hockey of course. When I visited campus, I loved my interviewer, tour guide and my coach, and all if that pretty much sealed the deal. It was also really funny because whenever I told someone or my parents told someone I was going there, everyone knew someone that had gone to SLU and loved it — a coincidence that just kept happening. It was a huge indicator that I had chosen correctly.”
• When did you know you wanted to play beyond high school?
“I think my mom brought it up to me at the end of sophomore year. I love all my sports but I don’t think I had gotten to the point where I had fully settled into track, and most of the schools I was looking at had D1 ski teams, and I wasn’t ski racing full time. I also love how field hockey is fast-paced, and knew I didn’t want to be done playing at the end of high school. I guess another reason that made the decision to play field hockey over my other sports easier is that running and skiing are lifetime sports; I can always do them recreationally. I don’t have that same window with field hockey.”
• What do you think is going to be the big adjustment for you in terms of moving from high school to collegiate athletics?
“Well, I’ll definitely have to adjust to not having my KHS teammates around me...I played in front of Hannah Frittenburg and beside Josie Phaneuf for the past three years, and that built up some serious trust and understanding on the field. Hannah and Josie have been huge in helping me grow as a player. Not having them to communicate and work with is definitely going to be an adjustment. I think another major adjustment is definitely going to be moving from playing on grass to playing on turf, which is so fun. Field hockey is supposed to be a turf game, but unfortunately, Kennett only gets a handful of turf games each year. I’m going to have to adjust to the speed of the game as well as executing sticks skills on a different surface, but I think that’s partially why I’m so excited; I have a whole new set of skills I get to learn.”
• Given the current climate with the COVID-19 virus, what are your coaches telling you about college this fall? Will there be soccer and field hockey?
“My coach hasn’t told us one way or the other. She has been proceeding as if we will be on campus: having Zooms with the freshman, disseminating information, getting sizes for apparel, etc. but neither she nor the school has made any bold statements about returning to campus.”
• Can you imagine playing without any spectators?
“I think like many others, I thrive off of spectators’ energy, however, I’ve played many games that have had a very small number of people watching, so for me, the biggest piece is just having a team to compete against in front of me.”
• If you could have played any other sport at Kennett, what would you have chosen?
“I think I would have to choose either ski jumping or football. Ski jumping seems like it would be such a thrill, but also terrifying. Football is just so tactical but it also extremely physical and I feel like I would have had fun (maybe more so if I wasn’t so short haha).”
• What advice would you give to other Eagles who may want to play a sport in college?
“There’s definitely a process to the whole thing. I would say filling out the recruitment form on the college website (I started the fall of my junior year) for the sport you want to play is the first step, and then reaching out to the coach to introduce yourself, and attaching your resume, transcript and some game video would be the next. Game highlights will go a long way in getting a read on a coach's interest in you. Then I would say from there you should go visit the campuses that really stand out to you to meet with the coach in person. I would also say that it was really handy, as someone who didn’t play club sports, to ask the coach exactly how their recruitment process works, because each one is different, and you want to make sure you know where you are in the process and what it would take for you to be on their team. Lastly, I guess I would say to just pick your school over your sport. Make sure that if for some reason you could no longer play your sport, that you would still love going to your college/university.”
• Do you have a favorite moment in your high school sports careers?
“Man, I have quite a few but I would say one of the standouts was my sophomore year when we defeated Derryfield (in field hockey) in the Elite Eight when they had first seed and we were like seventh. We traveled two-plus hours to play on their field (which was turf, so we were at a disadvantage) and upset them, taking their spot in the Final Four. That was one of the absolute best games. I would say the other moment is more of a whole season...my junior year, we went undefeated in the regular season, 14-0. That team was the best I have ever been part of, both skill-wise and camaraderie wise. Everyone was always picking each other up and the whole team just clicked so well. It was truly amazing to be a part of that experience.”
• Can any of you envision one day wanting to coach?
“Yes absolutely. Another reason why I chose St. Lawrence was because I can get my coaching certificate. I look up to Coach (Cassie) Daley so much, and I would love the opportunity to try to be for others what she was to me.”
• What are you missing the most during remote learning?
“Definitely the face to face interactive piece. Not being able to see my friends, my teachers, my track coaches (shout out to the Livingston family!) and even random people honestly makes everything feel less and less real every day...yeah I miss that piece the most.”
