CONWAY — Here’s a math problem: how can you win a game by 21 points and your leading score net only six points?
The answer — a balanced scoring attack, and that is exactly what the Kennett High boys’ basketball team brought to the hardwood against visiting Berlin in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Monday night. Nine Eagles scored in the game as the hometown flock won 43-22.
The win lifted Kennett to 8-3 in Division II, while Berlin fell to 1-8 in Division III.
The two schools are scheduled to wrap up a home-and-home series on Thursday north of Pinkham Notch with Berlin hosting the 6:30 p.m. contest.
“You’d never imagine your high-scorer with only six points,” Jack Loynd, Eagles’ head coach, said, smiling. “When you have nine out of 10 players score, and you only score 43 points, it was balanced across the board. We had three guys each with six points.”
Spencer Ogren, Ben Doherty and Grady Livingston each had six points, while Matt Nordwick, Evan Dascoulias and Alex Clark each had five; Kyle Perry and Evan Koroski, four apiece; and Spencer Ballou, two.
The Eagles were without starting guard Nick Houghton-LaClair and power forward TJ Lash, who were sidelined after sustaining ankle injuries last Friday in 43-40 loss in Whitefield against White Mountains Regional (9-1 in Division III).
In a turnover plagued first quarter, KHS was able to open up a 13-7 lead after the opening 8 minutes and never trailed against the Mountaineers. The Eagles grew the lead to 25-12 at halftime.
The hosts put the game out of reach with a 12-2 third-quarter to lead 37-14 heading into the final frame.
“The boys played hard for 32 minutes,” said Loynd, who was especially pleased with the defensive effort in the second half.
The Eagles have three games left on the regular-season schedule, which is slated to wrap up next week with a home-and-home series against Gilford (8-0, and atop the Division III standings). Gilford is scheduled to host KHS on Monday and then travel to Conway on Thursday. Both games tipoff at 6 p.m.
“Gilford is very good,” Loynd said. “They and White Mountains are the top two teams in that division. With three games to go, we still have some things we really need to improve upon.”
He added: “We had one of our best practices of the year on Sunday. We had a five-on-five scrimmage, and if they can play like that all the time, we’ll be solid. Things started to click.”
