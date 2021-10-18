CONWAY — The defending state champion Kennett High field hockey team will be home for at least the opening round of the Division II playoffs, which are scheduled to begin on Tuesday.
The sixth-seeded Eagles are slated to host No. 11 Hollis-Brookline at Centola Field at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Kennett comes into the post-season undefeated in its last five matches and boasts a record of 9-4-1.
Hollis-Brookline went 6-8 this fall and comes to Conway after going 3-3 in its final six contests.
The Eagles and Cavaliers did meet during the regular season.
Coach Cassie Daley is excited about the tournament and hopes her troops can make their mark in post-season play.
“We’re playing really well,” she said on Sunday. “The girls have found their groove and it’s been awesome to see. I think we’re ready for the playoffs, it’s an exciting time. Playing on our home field is going to be great.”
Kennett has gone 7-1-1 in its last nine games. The lone blemish during that period was a 1-0 home loss to Lebanon on a goal in the final 80 seconds of an evenly played match.
“We were without Tessa (Capozzoli) and Allie (Hussey) for that one,” said Daley. “I think it we had had them, it might have been a different result.”
Following the Lebanon setback, the Eagles went to Kingston and topped Sanborn (4-10) 10-0 on Oct. 4; beat Merrimack Valley (5-9) at home 3-0 on Oct. 5; ventured to Manchester and beat Derryfield (5-9) 3-2 on Oct. 8; played John Stark (11-2-1) to a 1-1 draw last Tuesday; and beat Bow (6-8) 1-0 on the road on Thursday.
At Bow, the Eagles netted the lone goal with eight minutes left to play with junior Ava Gaudette scoring off a well-designed play off a penalty corner.
“It was a very good game,” Daley said. “We were in our offensive end most of the game, but credit to the Bow defense which played really well.”
Daley was pleased with the team’s performance against John Stark. The Generals scored first but senior Caroline Coleman netted the equalizer for the hometown flock.
“John Stark was the best-skilled team that we’ve seen so far,” said Daley. “Both teams were gassed when it was over. Every single girl was exhausted because the play was nonstop up and down the field. After the first overtime, we were ready for a second one, but we only play one in the regular season.”
She added: “It was a great game, the sort of game we need to get ready for playoffs. John Stark was a great team for us to play.”
The tournament bracket was released by the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association on Monday morning. Thirteen teams qualified for postseason play.
The top three teams ( 13-0-1 Hanover, 13-1 Portsmouth and 12-1-1 Souhegan) received first-round byes.
Games scheduled for Tuesday along with Kennett and Hollis-Brookline are No. 8 Oyster River (9-5) hosting No. 9 Goffstown (8-6); No. 5 Lebanon (11-2-2) hosting No. 12 Derryfield (5-9); and No. 7 Kingswood (9-5) hosting No. 10 Bow (6-8). These first-round games are all slated for 3 p.m.
If Kennett emerges victorious on Tuesday, the stage will be set for a rematch of last year’s state championship game. The Eagles will travel to Amherst to play Souhegan on Friday at 3 p.m.
Kennett defeated the Sabers 2-0 in the championship game in Conway last fall.
“We can’t look ahead,” Daley said. “Right now, we’re concentrating on (Hollis-Brookline).”
Members of this year’s varsity team are seniors Molly Arnold, Arielle Butterfield, Veronica Carboni, Caroline Coleman, Ella Fecteau, Taylor Gaudette, Brynne Gove, Jordan Meir and Lily Orth; juniors Leah Alkalay, Tessa Capozzoli, Grace Gagne, Sydney Graziano, Vivian Rober-Carpenter, Remi Snowdon; and sophomores Georgia Coleman, Ava Gaudette, Nora Goodman, Sophia Hanson, Allie Hussey and Madison Walcott.
The Eagles got together with neighbors Fryeburg Academy, which is also playoff-bound, for a joint practice on Monday to fine-tune their penalty corner and overtime strategies.
