CONWAY — “Now we have a purpose.”
That’s what Coach Bernie Livingston said on Monday after learning the Kennett High indoor track team has the green light to compete in meets this winter. The Eagles went without a meet last winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were facing a similar fate after the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University and Dartmouth College all announced they wouldn’t be hosting meets again this year.
KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver reached out to Phillips Exeter Academy and the University of Southern Maine, which are hosting meets this winter. The Eagles were invited to compete.
“There’s one caveat,” Livingston said. “You have to be vaccinated if you want to compete.”
“We reached out to (the Department of Education) Commissioner (Frank Edelblut) to see if we could participate, and we can,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said. “We’re not the ones forcing the vaccinations, the schools are.”
Coach Livingston said 16 of his 18 athletes are vaccinated.
Kennett is scheduled to open the season at Phillips Exeter on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
“We’ll be able to have a mini-season,” he said. “We’ve got this meet and hopefully one or two more in January or February. We’ve also been invited along with a number of other New Hampshire schools to a meet at USM on Dec. 30. We’ll go, it should be a huge met with schools from Maine and New Hampshire.”
Livingston added: “Anything is better than nothing. There are a lot of logistics, but it’s all really worth it to give the kids the experience of competing.”
In a traditional season, KHS has had four regular-season meets, followed by two state qualifier meets and then the Division II State Championships at Dartmouth College.
Livingston, head cross-country and track coach at Kennett High, is again coaching the Eagles this winter along with volunteer assistant coaches Kathleen Murdough and Eileen Livingston.
"Thank goodness for (volunteer coaches) Kathleen Murdough and Eileen, I couldn't do it without them," he said. “They're wonderful in donating their time to the program. The kids and I really appreciate it."
There are 18 athletes (17 girls and one boy) out for the sport this winter, down from a high of 55 in the 2014-15 season.
“Given the uncertainty, if we would be able to participate in any meets, some people chose not to come out or opted to try another sport,” said Livingston. “That’s OK. The group we have out is a good one, and they’re very committed.”
Members of the girl’s team include seniors Emma Arnold, Amy Burton, Abbi Desmaris, Taylor Garland and Alexis Tuttle; junior McKayla Dockham; sophomores Nora Goodman, Allie Lash, Kendyl Shackford, Catherine Shackford, Rylie Walker, Aida Wheat and Ivy Zipf; and freshmen Hannah Kelsch, Stephanie Kedzierski and Vanessa Van Dyne.
Junior Devon Glackin is the lone boy on the team at the moment.
Nine Eagles — Arnold, Burton, Garland, Tuttle, Dockham, Nora Goodman, Walker, Kelsch and Van Dyne — will compete on Saturday.
“We’ll have enough to run two relay teams — the 4X200 and 4X400,” Livingston said. “It should give the kids a good experience. It will be nice to see them compete.”
Last winter, while the Eagles didn’t have any meets, they trained four days a week under Coach Livingston. He had 24 athletes out for the team, which was broken up into two cohorts of 12 athletes, with the cohorts training twice a week for an hour a time on alternating days Monday through Thursday.
“New Hampshire track officials decided to pull the plug on the season,” KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver said, “but Bernie, to his credit, came up with a great plan for the athletes to continue to work out.”
The Indoor Track Award went to seniors Olivia Curry for the girls and Bryce Hill for the boys.
Indoor track events include 55-meter hurdles, 55-meter dash, 300 meters, 600 meters, 1,000 meters, 1500 meters, 3,000 meters along with a 4X400 meter relay and a 4X160 meter relay plus high jump, long jump and shot put.
Livingston has been pleased with the preseason. He is working with the athletes on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays with meets on the weekends.
"Three days a week works well," Livingston said. "The kids are encouraged to bike, swim or run on their own on Tuesdays and Thursdays — the schedule seems to work out pretty well. I didn't want to do every day because it doesn't make sense, we'd just burn people out. Indoor and outdoor track are two different worlds. I know some people don't understand the difference, but there are a number of them such as the distance we run. Here, outdoors, four laps around this track is a mile. At UNH, they have a 160-meter indoor track. You need to run 10 times around the track to do a mile, plus you have to deal with the banking on the turns.
He added: "Believe it or not, given the close proximity of the athletes on the small track, everything seems to be happening faster — it's unique. Even the timing is different. All indoor track meets must finish within three hours. If you reach three hours and there are still events to take place, it doesn't matter the meet is over."
