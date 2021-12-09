CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team enters this season with some unfinished business to take care of. The Eagles, who narrowly missed winning the state championship last winter and went on a “Never Satisfied 2021 Tour” over the summer, are eager to hit the hardwood Friday for the season-opener.
KHS is scheduled to host Hollis-Brookline at 5:30 p.m. in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Friday. The game will be live-streamed on the Kennett Athletics YouTube channel.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still here, spectators are again limited this season for home games. Each player is permitted to have four family members attend games. Spectators must be masked at all times and will be seated in designated socially distanced spots in the bleachers.
Players and coaches when not playing need to be socially distanced and will need to wear masks. This year, unlike last winter, players, when in-game action, are not required to wear masks, but can if they so choose.
Last winter, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association had an open tournament for multiple sports with everyone making the playoffs and initially playing in a regionalized cluster in the opening rounds of post-season play.
Kennett went 15-3 last winter and played for the Division II State Championship. The Eagles were oh-so-close to winning just the third state title in girl’s basketball on March 21 in Bow but Bishop Brady scored the game’s final four points to edge the hometown flock 54-52.
The Eagles lost seniors Ella Chandler, Sierra Parsons and Maddie Stewart, Jaelin Cummings and Mariah Parker to graduation last June. The senior class went an incredible 72-15 over the past four years.
KHS also is without Sydney Shaw, who was second on the team in scoring last winter but has transferred to Fryeburg Academy for her sophomore year.
While there are 24 girls out for the program this winter Coach Larry Meader is currently carrying 13 girls on the varsity squad in tri-captains Sam Habert Jaques, the lone senior, and juniors Sydnie Chin and Hope Elias along with fellow juniors Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Kaylee McLellan, Remi Snowdon, Lagan Tatarczuk and Lauren Violette; and sophomores Isabel Brown, Georgia Coleman, Kaley Goodhart and Sam Sidoti.
“These girls live and breathe basketball, which is great,” Meader said. “They show up every day ready to work hard. It’s a fun group, they’re very competitive.”
It’s been a quick preseason for the Eagles, who started on Nov. 29. They went undefeated in exhibition play, going 4-0 in the fourth annual Kennett Jamboree last Saturday with wins over Fryeburg Academy, Inter-Lakes and two against Lake Region from Naples, Maine. KHS also went to Standish, Maine, and topped Bonny Eagle High School.
“We played well in the jamboree,” Meader said. “We ended up betting Fryeburg by nine. It was a tough game anyway because we were playing Sydney. It was emotional for her and us. It was a really good game, and great experience for us to be in a close game.”
He added: “Against Inter-Lakes, we were playing a lot of younger kids. With Lake Region, I knew they would be solid, so we decided to play two 20-minute games. I think we won the first one by 10 or 11 points and we mixed in the younger players in the second game and won that one, too. At Bonny Eagle, all 13 players got in and we won by nine.”
Joining Meader on the sidelines will be returning Assistant Coach Steve Cote and newcomer Liz Cote. Dave Caputo is the junior varsity coach and Zach Bradley has joined the staff as his assistant.
“It was nice to bring Liz and Zach into the fold,” Meader said. “Liz will be a big help with the varsity. She has the utmost respect of the girls on the team. One of the nice things is, I’m able to run her on the scout team on the point in practice. She’s a great addition.”
