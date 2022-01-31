MADISON — Skiing at their home away from home at King Pine Ski Area in East Madison on Friday, the Kennett High boys’ and girls’ alpine teams skied to team honors. Ashley Garside skied to the win in the slalom race, while fellow Eagles Allie Hussey and Reed Karnopp topped the podiums in the GS events.
On an overcast day and temperatures finally cracking 20 degrees, the Eagles stayed red-hot on the competition hill and Coach Laurel Zengilowski and Ed Bradley liked the way their troops skied both races.
In the morning GS, the Kennett girls scored 393 points to take team honors followed by Kingswood, 367; Portsmouth, 363; Oyster River, 357; and Pembroke, 330.
Hussey, a sophomore had the two fastest runs (34.15 and 33.95) to give KHS the win in 1:08.10.
Teammates Garside and Elizabeth Graustein joined her on the podium, finishing second and third, respectively, in 1:08.61 and 1:12.42.
Other Kennett finishers were Kylie Jacobs-Carr, fifth, 1:15.17; Amy Burton, ninth, 1:15.87; Ellie Nelson, 10th, 1:15.93; Cassie Irish, 16th, 1:19.36; Katherine Brooks, 17th, 1:19.83; Ceili Mahoney, 19th, 1:20.32; Cami Newton, 22nd, 1:21.20; Avery Whitelaw, 38th, 1:28.18; and Eliah Feil, 45th, 1:46.51
For the boys in GS, the Eagles placed six skiers in the top eight with Karnopp collecting the win for the hometown, finishing in 1:09.84. He put together the second-fastest times on both runs
Kingswood’s Quinlan Dickey was second in 1:10.03. He had the fastest second run at 34.37. Kennett’s Bridger Viger rounded out the podium, placing third in 1:10.35
Other Kennett racers were Tasker, fourth, 1:10.79 (he posted the fastest first run in 34.67); Joseph Nichipor, fifth, 1:12.42; Henry Moneypenny, sixth, 1:12.60; Brandyn Nault, eighth, 1:14.41; Ansel Barclay, 11th, 1:14.41; Jack Calderwood, 12th, 1:14.43; Liam Chesley, 14th, 1:15.12; Sean Morgan, 15th, 1:15.44; Matteo DegliAngeli, 17th, 1:17.70; and Sebastian Brochu, 29th, 1:26.38.
In slalom, the KHS boys took team honors with 383 points, followed by Kingswood, 372; Oyster River, 365; Portsmouth, 365; and Pembroke did not post a team score as only three of its four skiers finished the course.
Individually, Oyster River’s Nicolas Colarusso, who was second after the first run, posted the fastest second run (31.17) to take the win in 1:02.62. He was joined on the podium by Kennett’s Tasker, who had the fastest first run (31.03), and finished second overall in 1:03.08, while Dickey was third for Kingwood in 1:03.79.
Other Kennett finishers were Karnopp, fourth, 1:04.85; Viger, fifth, 1:05.21; Chesley, 10th, 1:11.77; Nault, 11th, 1:12.38; Barclay, 13th, 1:13.71; DegliAngeli, 15th, 1:18.69; Cole McAllister, 17th, 1:20.98; Moneypenny, 19th, 1:22.46; and Brochu. 31st, 1:35.57.
Nichipor, Morgan and Calderwood, who did not finish their first runs, were fifth (32.68), eighth (34.45) and 13th (36.11), respectively, on their second runs.
For the girls, Kennett took five of the top eight spots to win the race with 390 points, besting Portsmouth, 381; Kingswood, 360; Pembroke, 342; and Oyster River did not post a team score as five of its eight skiers did not complete both runs.
Garside led the hometown flock by recording the two fastest runs (31.04 and 30.86) to win in 1:01.90. Hussey was not on her skis in second in 1:02.41, while Portsmouth’s Aidan Beland completed the podium in third, 1:06.04.
Other KHS finishers were Burton, fourth, 1:07.23; Nelson, seventh, 1:11.41; Jacobs-Carr, 12th, 1:15.44; Brooks, 14th, 1:18.06; Newton, 17th, 1:2.22; Mahoney, 18th, 1:24.98; Whitelaw, 30th, 1:35.74; Ugio, 33rd, 1:42.96; Feil, 37th, 1:49.22; and Nigro, 39th, 1:50.17.
Graustein and Irish were third (32.33) and 21st (41.61), respectively, after their first runs, but they did not finish their second ones.
The Eagles are scheduled to return to Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on Friday (9:30 a.m.) in their final tuneup before the Division II State Alpine Championships, which will also be held at Cranmore on Feb. 14 for the boys and Feb. 15 for the girls.
