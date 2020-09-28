CONWAY — “We look at every day as a gift,” said Coach Vaughn Beckwith when talking Thursday about the 2020 football season, and the fact Kennett High can play games amid the COVID-19 pandemic is great news. Although it will only be a five-game regular-season, provided the Eagles and their opponents can remain virus-free, the hometown flock opened the fall in impressive fashion with a 38-0 victory over Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough in Center Harbor on Saturday afternoon.
Kennett scored on its first five possessions and six of seven in the opening half to put the contest away early. While putting up 38 points in the first half, the KHS defense also looked dominant, holding the Lakers without a first down over the first 24 minutes.
KHS got on the scoreboard at 9:57 of the first quarter when Kyle Perry hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Parker Coleman in stride down the middle of the field in the end zone. The TD capped off a six-play, 63-yard drive which featured a 20-yard run by senior newcomer Cole Salyards; a 5-yard run by Tanner Bennett; a 13-yard pass to Isaiah Scharnowske; a 3-yard run by Perry and a 5-yard carry by Bennett. The extra point was no good.
After holding the Lakers to there plays and a punt, the Eagles put together a 49-yard scoring march. Kennett needed only six plays to find pay dirt again with Bennett going off-tackle for the final two yards. The PAT was no good. The key play in the drive was a picture-perfect 18-yard screen pass from Coleman to Scharnowske.
Kennett extended its lead to 18-0 with a four-play, 48-yard TD march capped off by a 6-yard touchdown pass from Coleman to Atticus “House” Fayle. The key play in the drive was a 24-yard run by Salyards on first down.
The Eagles were back on offense three plays later when Noah Barrows recovered a fumble at the Lakers’ 35.
On the next play, Salyards opened his scoring account as an Eagle when he caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Coleman, his third TD pass of the quarter. Evan Dascoulias booted the extra point, making it 25-0 with 1:04 left in the opening period.
Kennett opened the second quarter with a two-play, 46-yard scoring drive. After a sensational 18-yard quarterback keeper by Coleman, Barrows went the final 28-yards up the middle on a rush untouched with 9:54 left in the half.
KHS closed out the scoring with its shortest drive of the day after IL-M fumbled a punt attempt, giving the boys from Conway the ball on the 8-yard line. After an illegal substitution penalty moved the ball half the distance to the goal, Evan Kroski rushed up the middle for a score with 2:54 left in the half. Dascoulias tacked on the extra point.
Next up for Kennett, will be the home-opener when the Bobcats of Plymouth (1-0) come to Gary Millen Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m.
Plymouth beat Timberlane 16-14 on Saturday in its opener.
The Conway School Board was scheduled to discus spectators for home games Monday night. Prior to a board reversal, no fans are permitted at home games except for parents/guardians (up to four members) of a Kennett athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.