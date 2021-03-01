JACKSON — Next up, the state championships, and the Kennett High boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams are looking for everything to click on Wednesday at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch.
The Eagles will be in a true pursuit for the Division I State Cross-Country Ski Championships. This year, instead of individual classical and skate ski races with a break in between, there will be a pursuit race. Skiers start out with a little over 3K of classical racing, return to the transition area, put on their skate skis and then head out for about 3K of freestyle racing.
Steve Vosburgh, Eagles’ head coach, said this format was used last March at the Meet of Champions, which brought together the top 10 boys and girls cross-country skiers from all the divisions.
Vosburgh said his Eagles worked last week on their transition speed, trying to shave precious seconds off their overall times.
“It’s a little different, but this whole season has been a little different,” said Vosburgh smiling. “I know our athletes will try their very best.”
The Eagles wrapped up the regular season with a number of strong performances in a classical race — the Jackson Ski touring Classic — on the grounds of Eagle Mountain House in Jackson on Feb. 20. The race was hosted by the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation.
The Kennett girls cruised to an overall team victory, while the boys from Conway were second behind a strong Gilford squad.
KHS placed seven girls in the top 8 to ski away with the win.
Adah Chapman of Moultonborough Academy won the race in a time of 17:30. She was joined on podium by Kennett junior Grace Perley and senior teammate Shannon Derby, who were second and third, respectively, in 18:14 and 18:32.
The Eagles took the next five places with Carli Krebs in fourth in 19:20, followed by Lia Anzaldi, fifth, 19:26; Kathryn Hawkes, sixth, 19:30; Dylan Derby, seventh, 20:09; and Leah Alkalay, eighth, 20:44.
Teammate Maya Gove was 12th, 22:30; Jordan Meier, 13th, 23:15; and Mara Taylor, 15th, 24:46.
There were 26 skiers in the race from four schools (Moultonborough Academy, Berlin, Winnacunnet and Kennett).
For the boys, Mitchell Townsend of Gilford skied to the win, besting 31 other skiers from four schools (Moultonborough Academy, Belmont, Winnacunnet and Kennett) in 13:41. He was joined on the podium by teammate Aiden Bondaz, who was second in 13:44, and Belmont’s William Riley, who took third in 13:55.
Gilford placed six skiers in the top 8 to secure the team win.
Junior Theo Castonguay, who will graduate this spring, led the Eagles, finishing fourth overall in 13:59.
Other KHS finishers were Dominick Perry, ninth, 16:23; Gabriel Freedman, 12th, 17:05; Sam Alkalay, 16th, 17:34; Caleb White, 18th, 18:02; and Micah White, 22nd, 18:50.
Kennett is scheduled to compete in the Division II Cross-Country Skiing Championships at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch on Wednesday, March 3.
Last March, the Kennett High girls won their sixth consecutive Division II State Cross-Country Skiing Championship at windy Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch, while the KHS boys finished just three points out of second behind champions Hanover and runner-up Lebanon.
Individually, three Eagles landed on the podium twice during the day. Seniors Helen Badger and Grace Castonguay finished first and second in both the morning classic and afternoon freestyle (skate) races. For the boys, sophomore Theo Castonguay was third overall in both races.
The Kennett girls won both the classical and freestyle team events to take the overall title with 768 points. Lebanon was second with 745, while Hanover took third with 736, followed by Kingwood, 677; Bow, 647; ConVal, 636.5; Plymouth, 634; and Souhegan, 564.
For the boys, Hanover repeated as champs with 776 points. Lebanon was second with 729, while Kennett — which had won seven consecutive team championships until the Marauders edged the hometown flock by 8 points last March — was third with 726.
Rounding out the field were Bow, 681; Plymouth, 658; Kingswood, 640; ConVal, 623; and Souhegan, 437.
