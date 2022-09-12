09-02-22 KHS FB coach

Coach Scott Stearns talks to a player during the Kennett High's football home opener against Gilford-Belmont on Sept. 2. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONCORD — The Kennett High football team scored early and often in a 56-21 victory on the road over Pembroke Academy on Saturday. The win was the first varsity victory for Coach Scott Stearns.

“It was a good feeling on Saturday,” Stearns said by phone on Sunday night. “We wanted to get out to a fast start, and that’s what the boys did.”

