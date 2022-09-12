CONCORD — The Kennett High football team scored early and often in a 56-21 victory on the road over Pembroke Academy on Saturday. The win was the first varsity victory for Coach Scott Stearns.
“It was a good feeling on Saturday,” Stearns said by phone on Sunday night. “We wanted to get out to a fast start, and that’s what the boys did.”
The Eagles (1-1) scored 28 unanswered points in the first quarter and never looked threatened. They extended the lead to 42-6 at the half and most of the starters spent the rest of the afternoon on the sidelines cheering on their younger teammates.
The host Spartans (0-2) had no answer for the Kennett running attack. The Eagles racked up nearly 300 yards on the ground.
Sean Carrier rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight week, collecting 115 yards on just nine carries (averaging 12.7 yards per attempt). He also ran for two touchdowns.
Backfield teammate Evan Koroski ran for 60 yards on eight carries, and also scored a touchdown.
Sophomore Devin Jakubec had three carries for 28 yards and a TD, while freshman Owen Robinson had five rushes for 11 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Tyler Walcott, who was bottled up in the season-opener against Gilford-Belmont on Sept. 2, showed his big play potential by scoring three different ways. He returned a punt to the land of six for a touchdown; caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown; and had three carries for 26 yards and another score.
Sophomore Daven Bailey also opened his scoring account for 2022 when he hauled in a TD pass from junior Brody Nagle. Nagle was 6-10 through the air for his first two varsity touchdown passes.
“Brody is coming along,” Stearns said. “I like what I’m seeing from him. You can see his confidence is gaining.”
Coach Stearns also praised the offensive line play of Noah Nowell, Cooper Santuccio, Kyle Stearns, Travon Spurlock and Greyson Witchley along with tight end Sam Seavey.
“Our offensive line played great,” he said. “I’m really happy with where we’re going as a team. You can see the team coming together, the boys are playing for each other, which I love to see.”
Stearns also praised the play calling of offensive coordinator Cory Brandon.
“Cory is mixing up the plays and doing a great job,” he said. “It’s hard for teams to tell what we’re going to do.”
Stearns added: “Matt Cummings (the team’s defensive coordinator) is doing a good job on the other side of the ball.”
Defensively, sophomore Matt Burke led the Eagles in tackles with five while Bailey and Santuccio each had four and Ben Chick had three.
Senior defensive back Elijah Littlefield had an interception for the second week in a row.
Kennett is scheduled to host Laconia (1-1) this Friday (7 p.m.) for Homecoming. It’s also a white-out night where fans are encouraged to wear white to support the home team.
The Sachems are coming off a 30-19 loss at Merrimack Valley (1-1) last Friday night.
The Eagles will look to contain talented junior tight-end Keaton Beck (6’5”, 245 pounds).
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the Eagles will be doing their part.
“We will be wearing green ribbons on our helmets symbolizing B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” Stearns said. The (KHS Football Boosters) will also be collecting donations for our wonderful local charity, Jen’s Friends.”
Donations can be collected at the home games in September, online at kennett-football-boosters.square.site (the link is tinyurl.com/45juw7hy) or be given to a player.
