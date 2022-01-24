CONWAY — Kennett High, the defending state and national ski jumping champions, did their coach proud on Friday night. Hosting their first meet on the newly named Chip Henry Ski Jump, the Eagles took team honors and also swept the top three individual spots at the lone home meet of the season on the Kancamagus Highway on a chilly Friday night before an enthusiastic crowd.
“Everything went great,” said Coach Henry. “Our Kennett jumpers braved the cool temps and jumped very well. Due to COVID, we started our season last Wednesday with our first jumps of the season. All of our athletes quickly moved from our K20 meter hill to the K35 and looked confident, like they had been jumping for months.”
Earlier this month, the Conway School Board voted 7-0 to name the jump off the Kancamagus Highway after Henry, who has not only been the face of Kennett jumping for more than two decades but is widely regarded as one of the top jumping coaches in the country.
Kennett Athletic Directors Neal Weaver said Thursday an official dedication and unveiling of a sign will take place next winter.
On Friday, Henry’s Flight Squad soared to team honors with 392 points to top Plymouth, 375, while Merrimack Valley and Concord did not have the necessary four jumpers to post a team score.
Individually, in a field of 24 jumpers, Kennett’s Sean Morgan flew to first place with a score of 162 from his best-two-out-of-three jumps. He had scores of 82 on his first jump, 80 on his second and 73 on his third attempt.
Fellow Eagle Griffin McAuliffe was second with 155 points, while teammate Shea Mulkern was third with 151.5 points to complete the podium sweep.
Tyler McCluskey was sixth overall 127.5 points, followed by Sawyer Battles, seventh, 116.5; Carter Tasker, eighth, 116; Willem Badger, 11th, 110; Liz Blair, the top female on the night, 13th, 108; Matteo DegliAngeli, 15th, 102.5; Vivian Rober-Carpenter, 17th, 96; and Fin Bradley, 21st, 82.
Kennett is scheduled to compete again this Wednesday when the Eagles are the host school in a meet scheduled for 6 p.m. on the new 39-meter hill at the Nansen Ski Jump in Berlin.
It was a busy weekend for Henry, who took part in three meets in three days. On Saturday, the Chip Henry Ski Jump was the site of the Mount Washington Valley International.
“On Saturday, the Mount Washington Valley Ski Jumping Club hosted an Eastern Ski Jumping Meet on the Kanc,” said Henry. “We had athletes travel from Lake Placid, N.Y., Salisbury, Conn., Brattleboro, Vt. and from all over New Hampshire.
He added: “Yet again, it was chilly. When I arrived at the ski jumps, it was -16F. It didn't seem to bother any of the jumpers and everyone had a great time with some long jumps and big smiles.”
On Sunday, Henry made the trek to the top of Pinkham Notch for the first meet on the Nansen site in more than three decades.
“Sunday brought the first competition at the Nansen site since 1985,” Henry said. “The same Club jumpers from the Northeast traveled up through the notch and were the first competitors on the newly beautifully built K39 ski jump.”
He added: “A large crowd gathered and the atmosphere was awesome. I think every spectator dusted off their cowbells! Every jumper raved about how nice the new hill skied. Cooper Dodds from the Ford Sayre Ski Club in Hanover landed jumps way down around the 44-meter mark. It was a blast to be a part of the organizing group to bring this great sport back to Berlin!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.