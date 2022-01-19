CONWAY — The Generals of John Stark were outranked on the defensive end of the court by the Kennett High girls’ basketball team at the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Tuesday night. The host Eagles put the defensive clamps on their guests, sprinted to a 36-9 first-half lead and cruised to a 60-31 victory.
The girls from Conway are currently riding a six-game winning streak and are now 8-5 in Division II and 12-5 overall after winning the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington over the Christmas break.
John Stark fell to 8-4 with the loss.
“The girls really wanted this game and came right out and played great defense from the opening whistle,” said Coach Larry Meader. “This team has grown so much defensively over the last few weeks, and that defense has allowed us to get off to good starts. I’m sure John Stark had a game plan but we took them out of it.”
Kennett got off to a great start, forcing three turnovers and turning each one into baskets. Junior Kaylee McLellan found Sam Sidoti with a nice pass after drawing a defender in the lane and the sophomore gave the Eagles the lead for good. The next time down the court, Hope Elias fed Sidoti down low and she tickled the twine on a fallaway jumper.
“We’ve been able to get Sam involved early in the game and we’ve fed off that spark,” Meader said.
Kaley Goodhart upped the lead to 6-0 with 5:40 left in the quarter when she hit a runner in the lane.
The Generals had no answer for “KG” in the first quarter as she went on her own 8-0 run, hitting two 3-pointers and had a nifty drive to the hoop for a basket. Just like that, KHS led 14-1.
“KG is coming along great,” said Meader. “She’s our point guard and is growing into the position. She can definitely shoot and take it to the hoop.”
Kennett led 16-3 after the first quarter, 36-9 at the break; and 47-22 after three frames.
Goodhart led all scorers with a game-high 17 points; Elias added nine; Sydnie Chin, Sam Habert Jaques and Sidoti, all had eight points; McLellan, four; Catherine Chick, three; and Lagan Tatarczuk, two.
“We’re so well-balanced offensively which makes us a tough matchup for teams,” Meader said. “(John Star) tried to take out Sydnie initially, and KG went off and Hope hit two big 3-pointers. In the second half, (the Generals) went box-and-one on KG and Sydnie scored eight quick points.”
He added: “On any night, one of five or six people could be our leading scorer. We’ve had six different people lead us in scoring. We’re well-balanced and we have a very unselfish team.”
Sidoti pulled down six rebounds in the win while Chin, Elias and McLellan each grabbed five. McLellan also dished out six assists.
The Eagles are scheduled to venture to Berlin (2-5 in Division III) on Thursday (6:30 p.m.); and host Souhegan (4-6) on Friday (5 p.m.).
