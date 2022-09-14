KHS XC - Ben Biche at Great Glen Trails

Kennett senior and boy’s captain Ben Biche (right) races past two runners at the annual Paul LaTarte Mount Washington Invitational at Great Glen Trails on Saturday. (LISA EASTWOOD PHOTO)

PINKHAM NOTCH — The Kennett High cross-country team opened its season with the annual Paul LaTarte Mount Washington Invitational at Great Glen Trails on Saturday morning. The girls and boys turned in solid performances according to Coach Bernie Livingston.

“It was a good first meet,” said Livingston. “I love the Great Glen course, it’s challenging but fair. It’s the perfect cross-country course in my mind.”

