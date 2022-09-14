PINKHAM NOTCH — The Kennett High cross-country team opened its season with the annual Paul LaTarte Mount Washington Invitational at Great Glen Trails on Saturday morning. The girls and boys turned in solid performances according to Coach Bernie Livingston.
“It was a good first meet,” said Livingston. “I love the Great Glen course, it’s challenging but fair. It’s the perfect cross-country course in my mind.”
He added: “Some of our veterans were disappointed in their times because they were slower than what they ended last year with, but that’s to be expected. This was only the first meeting and the times will continue to improve.”
More than a dozen teams attended the meet, including Division I schools Keene, Pinkerton, Trinity, Nashua North and top-ranked Division II schools Hanover, Monadnock and Plymouth.
In the varsity race for the girls, Hanover took team honors with its top five girls combined to score 42 points. Monadnock and a surprising Plymouth squad rounded out the top three, finishing second and third, respectively, with 71 and points.
Kennett was fourth overall with 101 points.
“We did pretty well,” Livingston said. “The word I would use is we were a little sluggish for the first meet. It went OK but the kids realize they have work to do.”
Kennett senior Kaylee McLellan was sixth overall and the first Eagle to finish, crossing the finish line in a new PR time of 21:30 (ran 23:05 last year).
Other Kennett's finishers were sophomore Piper Lopashanski, 14th, 22:42; freshman Jewels Gorham, 22nd, 23:29; Molly DellaValla, 29th, 24:13 (a PR); Stephanie Kendzierski, 30th, 24:19; Lauren Violette, 33rd, 24:23 (PR); and McKayla Dockham, 24:55.
In the junior varsity race, for the girls, Rylie Walker was eighth out of a field of 34 runners in 25:47. She was followed by Catherine Shackford, 10th, 26:407; Grace Yannelli, 15th, 28:19; Mara Taylor, 19th, 29:27; Eliah Feil, 20th, 30:05; Autumn Verran, 21st, 30:57; Annabelle Light, 22nd, 31:00; Lily Taylor, 26th, 31:58; and Zoe Groves, 27th, 33:25.
For the boys, Pinkerton won the varsity race, which saw 107 boys finish, while Keene was second and Hanover too third.
Kennett senior and boy’s captain Ben Biche led the Eagles, finishing 46th overall in 20:18 (the winning time was 17:22). He was followed by sophomore Nolan Proulx, 50th, 20:32; Patrick Laughland, 57th, 21:02; Ross Stephens, 76th, 22:36; Jeffrey Tierney, 83rd, 23:15; Will Odell, 84th, 23:15; and Griffin Jesseman, 104th, 26:51.
In the boy’s JV race (45 runners), Jack Jarell was the top KHS finisher in 25th place in 24:26. He was followed by 17:20; Isac Nelson, 34th, 25:51; and Mikey Lyons, 36th, 26:37.
“We were missing two boys due to illness,” said Livingston. “The competition overall was fierce. There are a lot of good teams and several schools that don’t have full teams this year.”
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Portsmouth on Friday for a 4 p.m. meet at Portsmouth High School.
