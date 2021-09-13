CONWAY — Soccer can be a cruel sport at times. The Kennett High girls’ soccer team is learning that first hand while riding a current three match winless streak.
With a break here or there, the Eagles could be 5-0 on the season, yet they sit at 1-2-2. The hometown flock dominated their recent matches, but all they had to show for it was a 1-1 draw at home with Sanborn (0-1-1); a 2-1 defeat on the road at Hollis-Brookline (3-1) and a 3-2 setback at home to Pelham (2-1-1) on Thursday.
Kennett outshot its opponents by a wide margin in those three matches but had a trouble putting the ball in the back of the old onion bag.
“We’re playing really well but we’re not seeing the results we’d like,” Coach Ron Krieger said by phone on Sunday. “We’re definitely paying well to the point where we can give up a goal and we know we have the team capable of coming back. That hasn’t always been the case.”
At Hollis-Brookline, the Cavaliers (3-1) scored two goals early in the second half on a follow-up rebound and then a penalty kick, but their lead could have been substantial were it not for the outstanding goalie play by Sam Habert-Jaques.
“Sam was phenomenal in net,” Krieger said. “We quickly lost count of the number of saves she made, and few were routine. There is no conceivable way we go into halftime 0-0 without her focus and determination not to let one cross the line.”
The Eagles trimmed the deficit in half in the 63rd minute. Bryn Fayle connected with a header off a cross from Aida Wheat that drew a fine save but Marissa Caputo volleyed home the rebound.
“Hollis-Brookline was the best team we’ve played so far,” said Krieger. “Sam showed some collegiate-level keeping in that game. She made some remarkable saves.”
Against Pelham, the Eagles had the run of play much like the Sanborn match but didn’t finish off a number of quality scoring chances.
“Pelham had two outstanding players (Ashlyn Walsh and Maddie Cote) who gave us some problems, but we had more more of the opportunities but we just didn’t finish.”
Walsh, who scored four goals against Spaulding earlier in the season, struck for a hat trick for the Pythons on Thursday with Cote picking up a pair of assists.
Fayle netted both Kennett goals in the third minute fro Wheat and in the 55th minute from Caputo.
The Eagles missed a penalty kick in the contest and came oh-so-close on a header by Caputo off a cross from Fayle.
“I think we’re pressing a little bit,” said Krieger. “We’re not playing fluid soccer at the moment. It’s a bit rigid. I think we need to change the mental approach and get our confidence back.”
He added: “The girls aren’t down but they know we left some points on the board. I think the goals will come. We just need to have a game where we break the door down and open the flood gates.”
Kennett currently sits 12th in the Division II table.
“I know we have the talent if we make it into the tournament, and we play our best, we can make a run in the playoffs.”
The Eagles have two away matches on the schedule this week. Tuesday, they are slated to travel north through Pinkham Notch to play rival Berlin (2-1 in Division III) at 4 p.m., and venture to Manchester West (0-5) on Friday for a 4 p.m. tilt.
The Mountaineers opened their season with a 3-2 win at home over Newfound (0-5) on Sept. 1 and a 7-0 victory at Mascoma Valley (0-4) on Sept. 3, before falling 7-0 to Gilford (5-0) at home Sept. 7.
West is in a rebuilding phase having been outscored 41-2, including a 10-0 loss at home to Hollis-Brookline on Aug. 27, and a recent 9-1 defeat at Merrimack Valley on Friday.
