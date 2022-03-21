CONWAY — The Kennett High School Athletic Department held its annual Winter Sports Awards on March 15 in the Loynd Auditorium before the first large in-person, mask optional crowd in two years.
Kennett Athletic Director Neal Weaver praised the athletes and their families for all they endured during another winter season when COVID cases spiked in January. Through it all the Eagles had a successful winter. The girls’ alpine and cross-country ski teams won state championship; the ski jumping team was the state runner-up and national runner-up; the boys’ alpine team was third in Division II; both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams won playoff games and reached the Elite Eight; the boys’ hockey team also won a playoff game and advanced to the Elite Eight; and the Berlin-Gorham-Kennett cooperative girls’ hockey team made its debut and played in the state quarterfinals.
"This night is also a time to show our appreciation of all of those parents and fans who have supported the teams throughout the season," Weaver said.
The Karl Seidenstuecker Award was presented to senior boys basketball player Isaiah Mojica by varsity Coach Jack Loynd.
The Seidenstuecker Basketball Award, named in honor of the longtime and legendary Kennett basketball coach, is awarded each year to the young man who best exemplifies the traits admired by Coach Seidenstuecker. These traits include coachability, all-around play, leadership and sportsmanship, consistently representing the team and Kennett High School in a respectful manner.
The boys’ basketball program presented the Sut Marshall Award, given to an “Eagle who best represents Sut’s qualities,” to senior Grady Livingston.
The Russ Award, presented by Coach Larry Meader, went to senior girls' basketball player Sam Habert-Jaques.
The girls' basketball award, also known as The Russ Award, is given in honor of longtime basketball coach and educator Bob Russell. The award is given to the player who demonstrates pride, determination, leadership, behavior and enthusiasm in the sport of basketball.”
The Unified Basketball Award was presented by Weaver in the absence of Coach Emile Benjamin went to Ceili Mahoney.
The Jim Terry Award, presented by Coach Mike Lane, went to hockey senior Colby Olivier.
"The Jim Terry Award, named after longtime coach Jim Terry is given at the conclusion of each season to the player(s) who has demonstrated excellence in determination, discipline, leadership and sportsmanship both on and off the ice."
The Indoor Track Awards were presented by Coach Bernie Livingston to senior Taylor Garland for the girls and sophomore Devon Glackin for the boys.
The Damon O'Neal Alpine Skiing Award, presented by Coach Laurel Zengilowski, went to seniors Reed Karnopp and Sean Morgan.
The Eddie K. Bradley III Spirit of Skiing Award, named after longtime assistant alpine Coach Ed Bradley went to seniors Cassie Irish and Katie Brooks.
The Flying Eagle Ski Jumping Award, presented by Coach Chip Henry, went to senior Sean Morgan.
The Most Valuable Skier Award was presented to junior Carli Krebs by cross-country ski Coach Steve Vosburgh and Assistant Coach Scott Lajoie at the Meet of Champions.
Weaver also announced spring practice dates with most teams starting on Monday, and no teams had to shovel their venues.
Baseball — Practices begin Tuesday, March 22 in the Peter Ames Gymnasium. Times will be announced at the preseason meeting. Players should wear baseball pants, a T-shirt, sneakers and bring their baseball glove.
Head coach: Josh McAllister. Email: McAllisterKHS@gmail.com. Phone: (603) 387-1861.
Lacrosse (boys) — Practice started Monday.
Head coach: Steve Graustein. Email: it@fryeburgfair.org. Phone: (603) 986-9973.
Lacrosse (girls) — Practice started Monday.
Head coach: Jennifer Laine. Email: jennifer.mary.laine@gmail.com. Phone: (508) 768-8309.
Outdoor track — Practice started Monday.
Head coach: Bernie Livingston. Email: bernliv03818@yahoo.com. Phone: (603) 447-6626
Softball — Practice started Monday.
Head coach: Chris Kroski. Email: c_kroski@sau9.org. Phone: (727) 639-1688.
Tennis (boys) — Practice started Monday.
Head coach: Jason Cicero. Email: j_cicero@sau9.org. Phone: (603) 662-8450.
Tennis (girls) — Practice started Monday.
Head coach: Duncan Yarworth. Email: duncan.yarworth@gmail.com. Phone: (508) 244-8934.
