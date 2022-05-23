CONWAY — It was a frustrating week for the Kennett High baseball team. The Eagles left a lot of runners on base during an 0-3 week. The hometown flock dropped three home contests, falling 15-6 to Hanover (10-3) last Wednesday; 6-2 to Sanborn (3-10) on Friday; and 6-3 to rival Berlin (12-3 in Division II) on Saturday morning.
The losses dropped Kennett to 2-12 on the season in Division II and have the team looking to snap a 10-game losing skid.
Prior to the first pitch in Friday’s game, Coach Josh McAllister honored seniors Ryon Allen, Will Metz, Scott Mohla, Steven Rines and Brady Robitaille for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
Against Sanborn, Kennett threatened numerous times but was unable to get the timely hit to break the contest open. Josh McAllister’s troops stranded 11 baserunners in the game.
The Indians threatened in the top of the first putting runners on second and third with just one out. Junior Sam Seavey, who was solid on the bump, pitched out of the jam by getting back-to-back strikeouts.
Sanborn managed to score twice in the second inning and looked ready to open the floodgates when it got runners on second and third with no outs in the top of the third inning, but Seavey again buckled down. He got a clutch strikeout; induced a ground ball to third that Allen did a nice job of looking the runner back to third and then threw a perfect strike to first baseman Bridger Viger for the second out; and got a pop up to Viger to end the inning with no damage.
The Eagles drew level in the bottom of the sixth inning with a pair of runs. With the bases loaded and one out, Matt Charette lined a single to left field that allowed Metz, who was on third as a pinch-runner, to scamper home. Brody Nagle followed by driving in Jacob Brown when he hit into a fielder’s choice at shortstop, who flipped the ball to second for the force. Sanborn starting pitcher Josh Stevens escaped further damage when he ended the inning with a pop-up to first.
In the top of the seventh, the Indians scored four unearned runs. With one out, following a pop-up to Seavey, Sanborn got a runner to second on a two-base error in right field. The next batter reached after being hit bit a pitch. With runners on first and second and one out, a blooper fell in for a hit in left field but Jack Robinson fielded it quickly and threw a dart to Allen for a put out at third.
With two outs and runners on first and second, it looked like Seavey had gotten out of the jam with a strikeout, but the umpire saw it differently than the hometown players and fans. Three pitches later, the hitter walked to load the bases. It also ended Seavey’s afternoon on the mound.
Sanborn’s Luke Sabatini turned the first pitch from Brown into a two-run single to centerfield. A wild pitch and a single to right accounted for two more runs for the visitors.
In Kennett’s half of the seventh, Allen laced a single to right with one out but was left on the pond following fly ball outs to right and center to end the game.
Scott Mohla led the hit parade for KHS with two singles; Seavey was on base three times with a pair of walks and a base knock; while Charette and Nagle each had hits and drove in the Kennett runs and Allen, Brown, Viger and Devon Jakubec also had singles.
Kennett, which was on the road at Laconia (0-13) on Monday (results not known as of press time), has four games in four days this week. On Tuesday, the Eagles are scheduled to host Bow (10-4) at 4 p.m.; travel to rival Plymouth (7-7) on Wednesday (4 p.m.); and host Pine Tree State neighbors Fryeburg Academy on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
