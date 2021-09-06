CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ soccer team turned in a pair of dominating performances at home last week to remain undefeated and were unlucky not to collect maximum points from the two matches. The Eagles scored early and often in a 5-0 rout of rival Plymouth on Wednesday and owned the pitch against visiting Sanborn, peppering 22 shots on the visitor's goal but were held to a 1-1 overtime draw.
KHS sits at 1-0-2 on the young season
The visiting Indians left town feeling incredibly fortunate to earn a tie after the hometown flock dominated every aspect of play. Sanborn had only two shots on the afternoon and spent the bulk of the match in its half of the field defending for all it was worth. Kennett easily controlled 90 percent of the possession on the day.
“One of the most dominating performances I have witnessed on a soccer field in my career in soccer as player, fan or coach,” Coach Ron Krieger said following Friday’s contest. “I couldn’t be prouder of the play, the communication, teamwork, resilience and effort. I truly wish we had stats for this game because they would be staggering.”
Saborn’s goalie had a phenomenal match, making a series of spectacular saves to keep her side in. In the first half alone she thwarted three shots from Marissa Caputo and Aida Wheat and two from Carli Krebs that were earmarked for the back of the net.
With the match scoreless at that half, KHS continued to press forward and came close several more times including on a fine header by Bryn Fayle and rocket of a volley by Caputo.
The Indians broke the deadlock against the run of play with a goal from close range with 17:45 left in regulation time.
The Eagles finally found the back of the old onion bag with 3:50 to play when Fayle found sophomore Kendall Krieger on a nice run into the box, and she slotted the ball low and hard to the right side of the net.
In overtime, two 10-minute periods, where the golden goal would win it, it was all Kennett for the first extra period. Krebs and Wheat both had good chances two minutes apart, but Sanborn held tough.
The visitors nearly stole the points with 4:30 left in the second OT period, but Sam Habert-Jaques sprinted off her line to beat two Sanborn players to a loose ball at the top of the penalty area and cleared it to safety.
Unfortunately, time ran out on the Eagles and the match ended in a draw.
On Wednesday, KHS was on target from the outset. Wheat had the Bobcats reeling with a brace inside of five minutes, scoring in the second and fourth minutes.
Wheat completed her hat trick with her third goal with just under two minutes remaining before halftime.
The Eagles controlled play throughout the second half and were rewarded with two more goals. Sophomore Ivy Zipf tucked a shot home just inside the right goalpost after a nice build-up.
Three minutes later, Caputo followed up on the rebound of a Krieger shot and slotted the ball home to make it 5-0.
Kennett had three more solid chances in the final 12 minutes. Ashley Garside lofted a nice cross on a free-kick that Joce Anzaldi ran onto and headed just wide; Wheat had a sensational run down the right-wing, beating two Bobcats, and got off a hard, low shot that drew Plymouth’s best save of the afternoon; and four minutes from time, Wheat launched a corner kick that Caputo redirected just over the crossbar.
“Across the entire roster players made outstanding contributions,” Krieger said. “As our captain Samantha (Habert-Jaques) stated, ‘It takes 11 players on the field to get a shutout!’ Fellow captains Katie Brooks and Emily Kenny were two of those 11 players that played stellar defense, along with junior Ashley Garside.”
He added: “Our entire midfield controlled the ball and committed to every 50/50 ball. The numerous combinations of well-weighted long balls, and through balls were countless. Cari (Krebs), Kendall (Krieger) and Marissa (Caputo) are really finding their groove, and are learning how to play the three middle better and better every game. Outside Lilla (Synnott), Joce (Anzaldi), Ivy (Zipf) and Haylee (Burke) played equally well as well.”
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Hollis-Brookline (2-1) on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match, and close out the week at home Thursday when Pelham (1-1) is slated to come to town for a 4 p.m. tilt.
