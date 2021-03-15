CONWAY — This one might hurt for a little while, but if the Kennett High girls’ basketball team members were told last July when it looked like there might not be winter sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that they would, in fact, have a season; compile a 15-game win streak; and come within 25 seconds of winning the Division II State Championship, everyone would have taken that in a heartbeat and been delighted.
The Eagles were oh-so-close to winning just the third state title in girl’s basketball on Sunday evening. Playing Bishop Brady in the championship game at Bedford High School, Kennett led by 52-50 with 50 seconds to play. The Green Giants managed to knot the game on a fadeaway jumper by Ami Rivera with 20 seconds to play. KHS took a timeout with 12 ticks left on the clock with Coach Larry Meader designing a play for the last shot.
“I felt pretty confident with what we were going to do,” Meader, who is in his 11th year at the helm of the hometown flock, said by phone on Monday. “We were going to try to set a double screen and get the ball into Maddie’s hands. I thought at worse, we’d end up going to overtime.”
The Eagles had trouble inbounding the ball which was a little out of the reach of guard Sydney Chin, allowing junior Isabella to pick off the pass, drive the length of the court for a layup, putting the girls from Concord in front 54-52 with 5 seconds left.
“I didn’t think we’d struggle at the end as much as we did on our inbounds play,” said Meader. “Unfortunately, everybody kind of froze and we were out of timeouts.”
Freshman Sydney Shaw got the ball, heaved it to senior Maddie Stewart, who played every minute of all four playoff games, and she took three dribbles and tried to get off a shot at the buzzer that was just short.
The win gave Bishop Brady its first championship in the sport.
Kennett, which won titles in 1989 and 2010, was appearing in its seventh finals, and second in three years.
The Eagles, coached by Meader and assistant Steve Cote, include senior tri-captains Ella Chandler, Sierra Parsons and Stewart, along with fellow seniors Jaelin Cummings and Mariah Parker; junior Sam Habert; sophomores Catherine Chick, Sydnie Chin, Hope Elias and Kaylee McLellan; and freshmen Kaley Goodhart, Sydney Shaw and Sam Sidoti.
“This is a pretty special group,” said Meader. “They came together as a team right from the beginning of the season. It’s an awesome team in every way. This group of seniors, I’m really going to miss them. They went to the playoffs all four years and built a culture that is only going to continue. They left their mark on the program, and the eight girls we have returning are much better because of them.”
The senior class went an incredible 72-15 over the past four years.
Cote called the squad “a true team,” in a Facebook post.
“A group of girls who started with individual masked skill and drill sessions in late July under the most grueling COVID-19 guidelines with no clue if there was even going to be a season,” he wrote. “These sessions went twice a week and few ever missed a chance to be on the floor and to see one another, even if from across the gym.
“This team showed up to compete in practice every single day — never complaining about the necessary changes implemented to try and keep each other safe and healthy. As the season progressed it became even more apparent that we had a special group; they enjoyed each other’s company, fought fiercely for one another and held each other to high expectations. And they hated to lose.”
Kennett got off to a terrific start with a 16-2 run in the first quarter (Stewart scored the first eight points on layups; Cummings knocked down a pair of free throws; Parsons hit a jumper; Stewart hit jump shot; and Chin buried a floater in the lane) to take a 16-4 lead with 1:27 left in the opening frame.
Brady, which thrives on an up-tempo play and shooting the three-pointer (the Giants took two three-point shots in the first 5 seconds of the game), cut the deficit to 16-9 at the end of the first quarter on a Halle Laramie three-pointer and a Libbey Hicks layup.
Hicks and Riley Marsh buried long three-pointers to open the second quarter, cutting Kennett’s lead to 16-15.
“They rely on the three and if they’re hitting them, they’re very tough,” Meader said. “Hicks hit a couple of shots from 10-feet beyond the three-point line.”
KHS got the lead back up to six points, 21-15, on back-to-back buckets by Chin, who tickled the twine on a three-pointer from the top right side of the arch.
Bishop Brady closed the half on a 10-3 run, including the final five points of the quarter on a Hicks three-pointer an Ami Rivera layup at the buzzer, to take a 25-24 lead at the break.
In the third quarter, the Giants built the lead to 38-30 with 2:24 left in the period largely behind a three Hicks’ three-pointers from beyond NBA range.
“I think what cost us was we had a few moments where we got into (Brady’s) style of play, which is a track meet, and got away from our style,” Meader said. “We committed 22 turnovers, and we haven’t had that many in a game since probably the first game of the season. You’ve got to credit Bishop Brady for that.”
Trailing 38-30, the Eagles went on a 9-0 run (a Stewart floater in the lane; a Sidoti offense rebound and put back; a Chin three-pointer from the top of the arch; and a Parsons layup) to take a 39-38 lead. Hicks, however, made a runner in the lane to close the quarter, giving Bishop Brady a slim lead, 40-39.
Kennett took the lead with 5:16 to play when Chin hit a jump shot from the right baseline.
Hicks tied the game at 47-47 with a free throw with 4:40 remaining, but Sidoti regained the lead for KHS when she converted a nifty pass from Stewart with 3:37 left.
Ami Rivera canned a trey with 3:21 left in regulation time to put the Giants in front 50-49, but Stewart gave the Eagles the lead with a three-pointer of her own with 2:37 to play, putting them up 52-50. Sadly, it was their final lead of the night.
Stewart led the Eagles with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Chin added 11 points; Parsons had 10 and six abounds; Sidoti had four points and nine boards; Cummings had four points; and Shaw had three points; six rebounds and four assists.
Hicks led all scorers with a game-high 22 points. Ami Rivera added 18 for the Giants.
