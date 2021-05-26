CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ and girls’ track teams closed the book on the regular-season on May 18 in a three school meet with Inter-Lakes and hosts Kingswood. The Kennett girls took team honors, while the boys from Conway claimed second behind the hometown Knights.
“We had a lot of good performances,” said Coach Bernie Livingston. “It would have been nice to have had one more school there from a competition standpoint.”
The focus now for the Eagles shifts to the Division II Championships, which are scheduled to be held at the bottom of the Granite State in Pelham on Saturday. The day will be broken up into two meets in order to maintain social distancing with the girls competing at 9 a.m. and the boys at 1 p.m.
“We have to check in by 8 a.m., and it’s a good two-and-a-half-hour bus ride,” Livingston said. “We’re going to have to leave by 5:30 a.m. It’s going to be a bit of logistical nightmare but we’re looking for to the competition itself. I wish we had been able to have the Wilderness League Championships as a tuneup for all of the northern schools. It would have give everyone one more chance to improve their times, heights and distances.”
Coach Livingston took part in the seedings for the DII Championships via Zoom on Tuesday. He received some good news during the 75-minute meeting. The top 12 individuals and top eight relay teams based on performances this spring punch their ticket to Pelham.
“We’ll be well-represented,” Livingston said.
For the girls, Aida Wheat is seeded fourth in the long jump (16’6” is her PR), first in the 100-meter dash (12.7 seconds); and tied for first in the 200 meters (26.45) with Tara Smoker of Plymouth.
“The 200 meters is going to be one of the races of the day,” said Livingston. “The top six qualifiers are separated by .31 seconds. It’s going to be a heck of a race.”
Three Eagles — Burton, Shannon Abrams and Grace Perley — have qualified in the 800 meters and are seeded fourth (2:26.32), eighth (2:36.54) and 12th (2:39.54), respectively.
“That’s quite a coup to get three people qualified in one event,” Livingston said.
Sam Habert-Jaques is seeded ninth in the high jump (4’8”) and ninth in the 300-meter hurdles (52.41).
In the shot put, Sierra Parsons is seeded fifth (30’6.50”).
Parsons and teammate Taylor Garland are seeded third (98’1”) and ninth (86’7”), respectively, in the discus.
The 4X800-meter relay team of Shannon Abrams, Grace Perley, Molly DellaValla and Autumn Verran is seeded fifth (10:34.12).
The 4X400-meter relay team of Sam Habert-Jaques, Shannon Abrams, Grace Perley and Amy Burton is seeded fifth (4:27.84).
For the boys, Charlie Plummer is seeded 12th in the shot put.
Tyler McClusky is seeded 12th in the 300-meter hurdles.
Bryce Hill is seeded 11th in the 100-meter dash.
“The God’s aligned and Bryce got in,” Livingston said. “I couldn’t be happier. He’s a senior, a captain and always risen to the occasion for us. He’s one of a kind.”
He added: “I’ve told everyone, where you place is immaterial to doing your best.”
The top four finishers from Saturday, along with the top five in Division I and top three in Division III, along with the top eight overall relay times from the three divisions, qualify for the prestigious Meet of Champions, which will be held in Sanborn on June 5.
In Tuesday’s meet, timing was done by hand, so .24 seconds needs to be added to all of the times in the running events.
The Kennett girls won the meet with 66 points, followed by Kingswood, 50; and Inter-Lakes. 33.
For the boys, Kingswood earned bragging rights with 87 points, followed by Kennett, 52; and Inter-Lakes, 20.
For the girls, 100-meter dash (won by Lauren McPhee, Kingswood, 13.4): Jessica Hill, fifth, 15.6; Annabelle Light, sixth, 15.6; Kendyl Shackford, eighth, 16.0; and Danielle Stewart, ninth, 22.9.
200-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 26.3): Alexis Tuttle, seventh, 31.0.
400 meters (won by Anabelle Nelson, Kingswood, 1:6.5): McKenzie Bradbury, second, 1:24.4.
800 meters (won by Marcella DeNitto, Kingswood, 2:36.5): Shannon Abrams, second, 2:38.2; Grace Perley, third, 2:39.3; Autumn Verran, fifth, 2:51.6; Maya Gove, sixth, 3:01.8.
1,600 meters (won by Amy Burton, Kennett, 5:31): Molly DellaValla, fifth, 6:42; Taylor Garland, sixth, 6:42; Leah Paglierani, seventh, 7:01; and Eliah Feil, ninth, 7:22.
110-hurdles (won by Samantha Habert-Jacques, Kennett, 18.7): Feil, third, 22.9.
300-hurdles (won by Samantha Habert-Jacques, Kennett, 52.6).
4X100 relay (won by Kingswood, 53.3): Kennett — Tuttle, Abrams, Rylie Walker and Wheat, second 54.4.
4X400 relay (won by Kingswood, 4:15.5): Kennett — Habert-Jaques, Burton, Perley and Abrams, 4:27.6.
Long jump (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 16’6”): Verran, eighth, 12’7.5”; Karina Knapp, 11th, 11’11”; and Light, 12th, 11’11”.
Triple jump (won by Greta Acherbach, Inter-Lakes, 31’11.25”): Knapp, fourth, 30’3.75”; Verran, sixth, 27’4”; and Light, seventh, 27’.
Shot put (won by Sierra Parsons, Kennett, 28’1”); Garland, second, 24’3”; Elizabeth Blair, fifth, 19’75”; and Shwe Win, seventh, 15’2.75”.
Discus (won by Sierra Parsons, Kennett, 93’5”): Garland, second, 85’8”; Blair, third, 71’8”; Shwe Win, sixth, 46’2” and DellaValla, seventh, 40’3”.
Javelin (won by Jocelyn Bouscher, Inter-Lakes, 62’4”): Blair, second, 61’5”; DellaValla, fifth, 46’5”; and Win, sixth, 43’9”.
Results for the boys were: 100-meter dash (won by Bryce Hill, Kennett, 11.5, a new PR): Devon Glackin, eighth, 13.9; and Sebastian Brochu, ninth, 14.6.
200-meter dash (won by Owen Carney, Kingswood, 24.1): Jack Martin, third, 25.3; Thomas Troon, sixth, 26.9; Glackin, eighth, 27.6; and Brochu, ninth, 29.4.
800 meters (won by Gabriel Arinello, Kingswood, 2:14.2): Kylan Morneau, second, 2:14.6; Logan Violette, fourth, 2:18.6; Boone Mixer-Bailey, fifth, 2:27.7; Hunter Dagett, sixth, 2:30; and Ben Biche, seventh, 2:35.7.
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Hill, Jack Martin, Troon and Smith, 47.6).
4X400 relay (won by Kennett — Hill, Morneau, Violette and Smith, 3:46.3).
Long jump (won by David Hartley, Kingswood, 19’5.5”): Myles Harrigan, second, 18’7.25”; Nash Harrigan, sixth, 15’8.25”; and Glackin, eighth, 15’3.25”.
Triple jump (won by Myles Harrigan, Kennett, 39’11.5”): Nash Harrigan, third, 33’8.25”.
Shot put (won by David Hartley, Kingswood, 39’4”): Charlie Plummer, 37’7”; Ian Martin, fourth, 29’2.25”.
Discus (won by David Hartley, Kingswood, 118’): Plummer, secod, 110’6”; and Cody Hamlin, seventh, 66’6”.
Javelin (won by Caleb Russo, Kingswood, 132’8”): Plummer, second, 117’4”, Morneau, third, 116’1”; Hamlin, fifth, 86’1” and Ian Martin, eighth, 75’11”.
