CONWAY — Here’s one for all you trivia fans: when was the last time two members of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team scored twice as many points as the opposing team?
It had never happened — until Sunday. The Eagles dominated Epping 65-7 in the opening round of the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington. Juniors Hope Elias and Kaylee McLellan both scored 14 points in the win in limited playing time, each doubling the output of the Blue Devils.
All Eleven Eagles who made the trip south scored in the game. Junior Remi Snowdon also outscored Epping with her career-high eight points, with six of those coming in the fourth quarter.
“It was a contest for a couple of minutes,” Coach Larry Meader said of Sunday’s game. Everyone got to play, and got at least 15 minutes of playing time.”
He added: “We got to use (the tournament game) to get the younger kids some reps and the older kids got an opportunity to experience playing together.”
Meader credited his team with playing four quarters of solid defense. Kennett led 23-2 after the opening quarter; 40-3 at halftime; and 58-5 after three frames.
Elias and McLellan led all scorers with 14 points apiece; Snowdon added eight; Sam Sidoti, six; Sydnie Chin, five; Georgia Coleman, five; Catherine Chick, four; Kaley Goodhart, three; Marissa Caputo, two; Isabel Brown, two; and Logan Violette, two.
“Everyone on this year’s team is now officially in the scorebook with varsity points,” said Meader.
Sophomore Mae McAniff led Epping with six points.
The Eagles, who have won six titles overall at “The Bash,” were back in action against Inter-Lakes on Monday afternoon. The girls from Conway cruised to a 71-16 victory over the Lakers. KHS led 18-3 after the first quarter; 42-5 at the break; and 58-12 after three periods.
Kennett (2-4) is scheduled to play Concord Christian (5-0 in Division IV) in the final game of round-robin play on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
The Kingsmen beat Inter-Lakes 76-17 on Monday in their first game. Eighth-grader Sarah Muir led Concord Christian with 17 points, while sophomore Megan Muir added 16, eighth-grader Emma Smith had and freshman Lilli Carlile also hit for double-digits with 12 points in the win.
“I’m looking forward to playing them,” Meader said. “It should be a good game.”
The winner of this game will advance to the finals, which are scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Kennett went into the holiday break on a good note with a 49-16 win at home in the Peter Ames Gymnasium over visiting Berlin (0-2 in Division III) last Wednesday.
“We were a little too aggressive in the first quarter,” said Meader. “We committed 12 fouls for the entire game but seven of them came in the first five minutes. I like the aggressiveness but we’ve also got to play smart basketball.”
KHS opened the game on a 5-0 run (two Chin free throws, a Sam Habert Jaques jumper and a Sidoti free throw) and never looked back. Habert Jaques, who had eight points in the first quarter, helped the Eagles to a 14-4 advantage after the opening period.
“Each game Sam plays, she’s getting a little bit better and her confidence is growing,” Meader said. “She’s letting the game come to her and when she does, she’s a threat offensively.”
The Eagles extended their advantage to 28-8 at the half, and 44-9 after three quarters.
“This was probably our best rebounding game of the year,” said Meader as Kennett held a 42-20 advantage on the boards. “I thought the girls did a nice job of playing at our level and not getting sloppy.”
Habert Jaques and Chin led all scorers with 10 points each; Goodhart added eight; Chick, five; Snowdon, four (her first varsity points); Elias, three; Sidoti, three; Caputo, two (her first varsity points); Lagan Tatarczuk, two (her first varsity points); and Violette, one (her first varsity point).
Two nights earlier on Dec. 22, the Eagles fell 62-57 at home to a solid Pembroke Academy (4-1) team.
The Spartans led 22-14 after the first quarter; 35-25 at the half; and 50-37 after three frames.
“Steve (Cote, assistant coach) and I think (Pembroke) is the best team we’ve played so far,” Meader said. “They have three kids over 6’ — a senior, a sophomore and a freshman — who are solid. The freshman his four 3-pointers.”
Kennett rallied in the fourth quarter close to within two, 57-55 behind a 10-0 run late. Habert Jaques knocked down a right baseline jump shot with a minute to play to cut the lead to 59-57, but the visitors held on for the win by knocking down three of four foul shots.
“We didn’t rebound all that well at crunch time,” Meader said. “Still, it was a nice change from when we played Milford two weeks earlier and no one wanted the ball at the end to now everyone wanted the ball. That was a nice sight.”
Elias led the Eagles with 14 points; Goodhart added 11; McLellan, 10; Chin, eight; Habert Jaques, eight; and Sidoti, six.
“We’ve now played four of the top six teams in the state, we’ve been tested,” said Meader. “I think this stretch is only going to help us later in the season.”
