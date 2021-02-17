CONWAY — The Kennett High hockey team is starting to gel at just the right time with the playoffs on the near horizon. The defending co-state champs put together a complete team effort on Saturday night to top visiting Sanborn-Epping 6-1. The game was highlighted by three goals in less than two minutes in the second period and also featured a rare assist from goalie Bryson Wrobleski.
The win lifted the Eagles to 4-2-1 on the winter in Division III and has the hometown flock riding a modest two-game winning streak after beating Somersworth-Coe-Brown Academy 6-5 in Rochester. That win looks all the more impressive at the Bearcats beat previously undefeated St. Thomas on the road on Saturday night in a key Division II contest.
“I think we had one of our overall better games of the season on Saturday night,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach. “I think that’s a product to our starting to get into the flow of the season. We’ve built some chemistry and been able to develop some rhythm to the schedule.”
The Eagles took the lead for good late in the first period when sophomore Wade Volo found freshman Robbie Murphy in stride and the talented sniper made no mistake, making it 1-0.
Kennett outshot the Indians 13-6 in the opening period, and the lead could have been larger if goalie Josh Stevens, a junior, hadn’t been on top of his game for the visitors.
Stevens started the second period just as he had in the first, making key saves. Kennett defenseman Sam Seavey drew Stevens’ save of the night at the 13:01 when he somehow came up with a stick save on a blast from just above the right circle.
The Eagles put the game away moments later in a two-minute stretch that saw the hosts open up their arsenal. At 12:02, Volo from behind the net made a backhanded pass out front to his left. Senior Colby Hall one-timed a laser into the back of the net before Stevens could see it.
“I was happy for Colby,” Lane said. “He’s been a little snakebitten recently. It was a nice pass from Wade and a strong finish by Colby.”
Sixteen seconds later, Seavey found Volo, who got behind the Indians’ defense and tucked the puck home with a nifty backhander to make it 3-0.
At 11:41, KHS made it 4-0 when Murphy fed sophomore Jack Robinson, who put the biscuit in the basket for his first goal of the season.
The play of the night came with just over 6 minutes to play in the period. Kennett goalie Bryson Wrobleski caught the Tribe in a line change and feathered a 150-foot pass right into the path of Volo, who went in alone on net. He deeked the goalie to his left and then tucked the puck home to the other side for his second of the night.
“Wade said he felt a little bit pressure not wanting to screw things up after Bryson’s great pass,” Lane said, laughing.
He added: “Bryson’s ability to play the puck so well allows us to play three defenders (Colby Olivier, Brady Shaw and Seavey). He’s perfected that craft.”
Kennett closed out the scoring in the third period with Volo completing his hat-trick and Seavey picking up the assist.
Freshman Zach Moore saw his first action in the net this season when he went between the pipes in the third period for the Eagles.
“It was a good night,” Lane said. “This whole team has been really coachable. They’ve dealt with all of the COVID-19 circumstances so well and deserve a lot of credit for that.”
Kennett traveled to the Laconia Arena on Wednesday to play Belmont-Gilford (results not known as of press time) in the first of a home-and-home series that is slated to culminate at the Ham Arena on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.