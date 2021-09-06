CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ soccer team is riding a two-match win streak following a 2-1 overtime victory on the road against Sanborn in Kingston on Thursday afternoon. Senior tri-captain Ethan Clay Storm netted the winning goal two minutes into overtime to bring all the points home to Conway.
The victory lifted the Eagles to 2-1 on the young season in Division II play.
The lone down note on Thursday is the Eagles will be without Coach Camden Clark for the next two matches after he received two yellow cards late in the contest and had to leave the sidelines.
“It’ll be rough sitting at home for the next two,” Clark said while taking in the KHS girls soccer match on Friday. “I made a dumb mistake that I regret, but I have to sit at home and wish I was there. I’ve got to live up to my mistakes.”
Clark will turn over the reins to Assistant Coach Reid Clark, his brother, who has been coaching the reserve team until Zach Bradley gets Conway School Board approval on Sept. 13.
“I have the utmost confidence in Reid and Cassie Irish (team manager) to run the show,” Clark said. “Although I can’t be there, they’ll do all right. I’ve got a good group of guys who will be ready.”
While Clark cannot physically attend two matches this week, he can still practice with his team leading up to them.
Kennett is scheduled to host Hollis-Brookline (3-0) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and close out the week with a trip to Pelham (0-2) on Friday (4 p.m.).
On Thursday, the Eagles got off to a slow start but were able to keep the game scoreless at halftime.
“We had a bad first half,” Clark said. “We played like garbage and the boys agreed with me. They definitely turned it around in the second half, playing much better.”
With five minutes to play in regulation time, Clay-Storm scored the first of his brace with fellow tri-captain Alex Clark picking up the assist.
Just two minutes later, the hosts drew level setting the stage for overtime. In overtime, two 10 minute periods are played but the game can end with a golden goal whenever a team scores. Only two minutes into extra time, Alex Clark fed a perfect through ball to Clay-Storm, who knew what to do, tucking the ball home for the winner.
“It was a great one to win,” Coach Clark said. “It definitely made the two-hour-plus bus ride home a lot more enjoyable.”
Clark said there were co-man of the match honors between Clay-Storm and Alex Clark.
“They played really well,” Clark said.
