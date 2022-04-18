BARTLETT — Dreams do come true — just ask Camden Clark.
Clark has dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player for as long as he can remember, and that dream will become a reality next week. He is scheduled to fly to Sweden next Tuesday where he will join Boden City FC, and is one of two goalies on the pro team.
“It's weird. I’m really excited, but I don't know if it's fully hit me yet,” he said of becoming a professional soccer player. “It's hit me that like I'm going over there, but it hasn't fully sunk in. It’s been a week since I've known. I got excited and so much comes off like, I'm not excited, but I am super excited. What's making it surreal is all the people I know, coming up to me and being like, congratulations. Because to me with playing soccer, it’s always been I'm going to play soccer. I'm going to play the sport I love.”
Clark added: “In my head. It's like, OK, I'm going over and just playing on this team. It feels like another team I'm playing for. It’s surreal to me to have people coming up and congratulating me — it’s never happened to me before. …Yes, I'm getting my apartment paid for and meals and stuff like that. And we get a bonus if we win, but it's like, for me, I'm going to play the sport I love. It's nothing crazy. I'm doing what I love.”
Clark, 24, of Intervale, son of Nancy and Rob Clark, created his pathway to his dream when he earned a spot on a 40-player PSC (Pro Soccer Consulting) tour which went to Sweden for 10 days and played matches against professional clubs. Since 2011, according to its website, over 300 PSC athletes have signed professional soccer contracts worldwide.
“I went through PSC, and went to a tryout in New York and then one in Los Angeles,” Clark said during an interview at the Sun last Thursday. “This company has tryouts all over the U.S., and from there, 40 guys were chosen to take on this showcase tour. So, I went over and played against Boden City, who I’m signing with. I played probably the best soccer I've played in my life throughout the tour, and (Boden City) watched me play the whole time."
He added: “PSC was trying to get me with a different team down in Stockholm, but then they chose to not take up a foreign spot and just sign an EU (resident of the European Union) keeper which makes sense. Then (PSC officials) told me that Boden City wanted me so that's how that happened. They really liked me, and it worked out in the end. Throughout the rest of the tour, I just played probably the best soccer in my life.”
Six members of the PSC tour were signed by Boden City, which is one of the upcoming soccer clubs in Sweden.
According to Wikipedia, “there are 39 groups of 8 to 12 teams each representing a local geographical area. During a season (starting in April and ending in October) each club plays the others twice, once at their home stadium and once at that of their opponents, for a total of 18 to 22 games depending on the number of teams.
“The top team in each Division 4 group is promoted to Division 3 and the three lowest placed teams from each Division 3 league are relegated in their place. The second-placed teams in each Division 4 group play promotion/relegation play-offs against the fourth lowest teams in Division 3. The bottom two teams in each Division 4 group are relegated to Division 5. The team’s stadium capacity is 5,300 spectators.”
Clark said everything clicked on the tour which ran March 18-28.
“From the start, I played really well from the first match on,” he said. “I felt really good, and then it carried on for the rest of the tour. I had one bad game, our last game was kind of rough, but that was my sixth game in 10 days.”
Clark was asked to suit up for a Swedish side — Skogsa, which plays in Division III. He helped the team to a 2-1 win and impressed the players and coaches, but they did not have a spot on the roster for a non-EU player.
“It all worked out,” said Clark. “I’m happy. This is a start for me and I can’t complain. (Boden City) is a newer club and has a good amount of money. They’re bringing in a lot of guys to try to win the league this year, so it should be fun. It will be nice going into this club with six guys I already know especially being in a foreign country. I'd be fine either way, but it definitely makes it a little easier knowing that there are six other guys who I have already played with who are all American.”
Boden City has set Clark and a teammate up in an apartment just 10 minutes away from the team’s training facility.
“We fly out on April 26 and arrive on April 27,” he said. “Boden City has a cup game on the 30th. I don’t know if I’m playing in that one or not, but I’ll be ready for it.”
Clark said the regular season kicks off on May 7.
“It's May until the end of June and then Scandinavia takes July off, that's like their summer break,” he said. “And really, our season goes on pause, and then it resumes in August. …I’m on the team until July and then they have the choice to bring me back, so the goal is that I stay. They only have one other keeper so that’s a plus for me.”
He added: “What’s really nice, too, is Boden is a city where there are a handful of other pro teams in that area, so there’s always a possibility of getting seen by one of them. I've already played with a couple of the pro teams over there. There was Boden BK which is a Division II team and that went really well. And then was Skogsa, which is a Division III team, so there's a lot of opportunity in Boden to move up a division. And, if we win the league then we’d move up to Division III.”
The hardest part of the move to Sweden is Clark said he’ll have to step down as the varsity soccer coach at Kennett, a post he has held for the past two years and has loved.
“I told my guys on Tuesday, it was rough because I love those guys,” the said. “As I told them, I'd only coached goalkeepers before them. With them, I couldn't have asked for a better two years or a better group of guys. I started to get all choked up when I was talking to them because they mean that much to me. They were my first team and they showed me nothing but respect and worked for me."
Clark is humble when it comes to his play in terms of strengths and weaknesses.
“I really hate to answer because it’s one of those things that I don’t think about too much about,” he said, smiling. “When someone asks, I’m like, ‘What is it (for a strength)?”
“I’ve always felt I was strong at stopping shots which is important for a goalkeeper,” Clark continued. “My communication has been decent. My throws, kicks and footwork are solid. I don’t have any specific thing where I'm like, that's the thing I'm really good at. I really don’t think about it a lot.”
Areas he can work on, Clark says he can make decisions quicker and also needs to improve his play with his left foot.
Clark has always believed he could be a soccer pro and never gave up.
“The biggest thing,” he said, getting k, “is I have a coach, Will Pike, he’s probably the biggest influence I’ve had. He and Martyn Keen, they’re probably the biggest influence I’ve had in my career. They’ve been the two who I owe my career to. I met them through Seacoast my sophomore year in high school when I started going to the Seacoast goalkeeping camp. They’re a big reason why I’m the goalkeeper I am today. I have them to than so much for how my career has turned out.”
Clark added: “I have a bunch of other coaches to thank, too, but those two probably had the biggest impact. They were always supportive and always helped me with anything I needed.”
And, what does Clark love about the beautiful game?
“I just love the competitiveness,” he said. I love the team aspect. I think every sport has close-knit teams, but I think soccer specifically has some of the closest ones. The environment of a soccer team is nothing like any other sport.”
You can follow Bowden City on Facebook or Instagram and Clark said you can follow him on Instagram (@camdenclark11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.