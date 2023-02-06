Chip
Mt. Washington Valley Ski Jumping Coach Chip Henry is seen on the 35-meter hill, where he was acting as announcer during the Mt. Washington Valley Ski Jumping Tournament in Conway on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (TERRY LEAVITT PHOTO)

CONWAY — Chip Henry, who is widely regarded as the face of ski jumping in the North Country for the past two decades, is scheduled to be recognized on Wednesday when Kennett High finally holds its lone home meet.

The 20- and 30-meter jumps located just beyond the Saco District Ranger Station roughly a mile down the Kancamagus Highway will officially become the Chip Henry Ski Jump with a ceremony planned for 5:45 p.m.

