Mt. Washington Valley Ski Jumping Coach Chip Henry is seen on the 35-meter hill, where he was acting as announcer during the Mt. Washington Valley Ski Jumping Tournament in Conway on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (TERRY LEAVITT PHOTO)
CONWAY — Chip Henry, who is widely regarded as the face of ski jumping in the North Country for the past two decades, is scheduled to be recognized on Wednesday when Kennett High finally holds its lone home meet.
The 20- and 30-meter jumps located just beyond the Saco District Ranger Station roughly a mile down the Kancamagus Highway will officially become the Chip Henry Ski Jump with a ceremony planned for 5:45 p.m.
Henry was originally scheduled to be honored on Jan. 20, but as luck would have it, natural snow postponed the event until now.
Wednesday had originally been slated for the pre-state meet at the Nansen Ski Jump in Milan, but it has been moved to Conway in part to honor Henry.
The Division I State Ski Jumping Championships will be held on Nansen Ski Jump on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.
Henry, a 1993 KHS graduate, was one of the top ski jumpers in the East during his high school years and has been jumping coach for the Eagles since 2002. He has also worked with ski jumping fans in Coos County on the revitalization of the Nansen Ski Jump and high school ski jumping programs.
“Chip Henry not only has built this program, but he has also made sure there is electricity to the jump; he has made sure we have snow guns so we have snow so that we can have a jumping meet,” said Conway School Board member Michelle Capozzoli, who served on the board’s naming committee.
“He has done an amazing amount of work on the whole property, not just the jump itself,” she added.
Henry guided the Eagles to three state and national titles over the past four years and four titles overall. Since New Hampshire is the lone state to offer high school ski jumping, the state champion team also is crowned as the national champ.
“I’m honored,” Henry said of the upcoming ceremony.
The Kennett jump was built in 1960 and rebuilt in the mid-’70s with the help of the Eastern Slope Ski Club and others when Charlie Broomhall was Kennett’s head ski coach. The Conway School District became the proud owner of the jump in February 2009 when the school board voted unanimously to accept the Kennett Co.’s offer of 5.14 acres on the Kancamagus Highway, where the jump resides.
The only expense to the school district in accepting the jump was $3,000 for a survey and subdivision to take place. Roughly $1,670 of the cost came out of the ski team activities account, with the balance coming from co-curricular accounts.
