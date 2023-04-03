CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team, the newly crowned Division II State Champions, will be the grand marshals for the town of Conway’s Fourth of July Parade this summer. The Eagles were bestowed the honor last week.

Members of this year's Kennett team are seniors Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Sydnie Chin, Hope Elias and McLellan; juniors Isabel Brown, Kaley Goodhart and Sam Sidoti; sophomore Abigail Hynes; freshman Marlie Liebenow; and Coaches Larry Meader, Dave Caputo and Steve Cote.

