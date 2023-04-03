CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team, the newly crowned Division II State Champions, will be the grand marshals for the town of Conway’s Fourth of July Parade this summer. The Eagles were bestowed the honor last week.
Members of this year's Kennett team are seniors Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Sydnie Chin, Hope Elias and McLellan; juniors Isabel Brown, Kaley Goodhart and Sam Sidoti; sophomore Abigail Hynes; freshman Marlie Liebenow; and Coaches Larry Meader, Dave Caputo and Steve Cote.
Kennett defeated previously undefeated Bow 38-37 for the Division II State Championship at UNH on March 12.
The Eagles went 21-1 in the regular season and 24-2 overall, a school record for single-season wins.
Coach Meader recognized his seniors before their final home game on Senior Night.
“This senior class is a very, very special one,” he said. “One that has made a lasting impact on Kennett basketball. Since they arrived four years ago, they have gone 72-19, played in a state championship game and played in four Christmas tournament title games, winning two of them. They have hosted at least one playoff game all four years. This group lives and breathes basketball and will sorely be missed by their head coach.”
Meader spoke glowingly about his five seniors.
Marissa Caputo — “She is a two-year varsity player, a great defender, a solid shooter, one of our hardest workers in the program and a great teammate. When she is not in the game, she can often be seen on the sidelines leading her teammates in very entertaining celebration activities, including rowing a canoe.
“She puts her team and her teammate’s success ahead of her own every day. Her love of team is quite obvious.”
Catherine Chick — “She is a four-year varsity player and is one of the most athletic post players in the state. She possesses a combination of speed and quickness that is tough to defend. These qualities allow her to play in the low post or on the perimeter, both offensively and defensively. She has worked hard the past four years to improve her game and that hard work is paying off as she is having her best season this year as a senior.
“She currently sits second on the team in field goal percentage, second in free throw percentage and second in rebounding while almost doubling her points per game from last year. In our opinion, she is the best sixth man in the state, providing a force that is hard to deal with on both sides of the ball.”
Kaylee McLellan — “She is a three-year varsity player and a two-year starter. This player has improved greatly every single year in the program and as a senior has become a player that is difficult to take off the floor. She is one of the fastest players to suit up for the Eagles and often leads our transition game either by beating her opponent down the floor for a layup or by making an amazing no-look pass to a teammate for an easy hoop.
“She is referred to as the Swiss army knife as she can play every position from point guard to post player and she plays them all well. She is many times assigned to guard and shut down the opponent’s best player whether they are a guard or post. She leads the team in assists and is second in scoring, second in steals, third in rebounding and has developed her three-point shot, which makes her a dual threat at the rim and behind the three-point line.”
Hope Elias — “She is a three-plus-year varsity player, being called up to the varsity at the end of her freshman season. She is a two-year starter and a two-year captain. Don’t let her size fool you, she is a tenacious defender and a solid rebounder with a motor that won’t quit, and boy, can she shoot. Her role on the team is to be a sharpshooter as she is deadly from behind the three-point line. She leads the group with over 80 career three-pointers. She has worked hard to develop her game, attacking the basket and being a lefty doesn’t hurt.
“She was named a team captain prior to her junior helping to lead her team to a 39-9 record as well as to and 24-2 record this season. She is a great teammate, always welcoming new players to the team and one that is looked to for a spark that often comes on the defensive side of the ball or behind the three-point line.”
Sydnie Chin — “She is a four-year varsity player, a four-year starter and a two-year captain. Sydnie has started every game of her high school career except for when she couldn’t due to injury. As a freshman, she made an immediate impact establishing her role quickly as the starting shooting guard and finishing as the third-leading scorer on a team that went 16-7. In her sophomore year, she continued to improve, helping her team to a 15-3 record and the state championship game, while finishing as the second-leading scorer on the team.
“Sydnie has gained the respect of coaches around the state as she was named (two-time) Division II All-State, Second-Team, as well as to the Division II All-Defensive Team following her junior season. Sydnie is highly-skilled, fundamentally sound and one of the most unselfish players you will see, often passing up her shot for a teammate.”
