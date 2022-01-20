FRYEBURG — After having its last two matches canceled, the Fryeburg Academy wrestling team returned to the mats in the Wadsworth Arena on Jan. 12
The Raiders beat Marshwood 34-30 but fell to a strong Sanford team 51-17.
We had a good night we beat Marshwood 34-30. Two Matches that I would like to highlight are Joey Fusco at 132. Fusco wrestled really well and really showed what he is capable of. Amayak Martirosyan received his first win of the season, winning by a fall over Marshwoods Cody Bubier.
Coach Chad Smith was pleased with the performance of his team.
“Joey Fusco wrestled really well and showed what he is capable of,” he said. “Amayak Martirosyan received his first win of the season, winning by a fall over Marshwood's Cody Bubier.”
Smith added: “Sanford beat us with experience and outwrestled us. Both Graham Blood and Job Fox remain undefeated. Blood had two pins on the night and Fox had a forfeit against Marshwood and won by technical fall against Sanford's Canton Hill.
Against Marshwood, there was a double forfeit at 106 pounds, but Fisher Plessinger got Fyeburg’s first points with a forfeit win at 113 pounds. Graham Blood at 120 beat Drew Webber by fall; Marshwood’s Aidan Hashem beat Brian Yoo by fall at 126; at 132, Fusco beat Seth Godowin by majority decision 14-5; at 138, Marshwood’s Harry Lampesis beat Lincoln Perez by fall; at 145, Jack Anderson (M) over Dan Darby by fall; at 152, Martirosyan beat Bubier by fall; at 160, Marshwood’s Ethan Boyle won by forfeit; at 170: Colin Sunderland (M) beat Eric Yoo by fall; at 182, Fryeburg’s Alex Joubert won by forfeit; at 195, Job Fox won by forfeit; and there were double forfeits at 220 and 285.
In the Sanford match, Simon Alipalo (S) won by forfeit at 106; at 113, James Blood (S) beat Plessinger by fall; at 120, Blood won by fall over James Chaplick; at 120, Brian Yoo beat Logan Bennett by fall; at Richard Simpson (S) topped Fusco by majority decision 12-8; at 138, Luke Callis (S) beat Perez by fall; at 145, Kyle Nickerson (S) beat Darby by fall; at 152, Nicholas Farrington (S) beat Martirosyan by fall; at Hunter Stevens (S) won by forfeit; at 170, Jack Callis (S) beat Eric Yoo by fall; at 182, Angel Zea (S) beat Joubert by fall; at 195, Fox beat Canton Hill by technical fall 20-5; and there were double forfeits at 220 and 285.
The Raiders were scheduled to host Wells, South Portland and Portland on Wednesday (results not known), and wrap up the week in York on Saturday (10 a.m.) for the annual York Hammerhead Tournament.
