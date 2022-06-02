FRYEBURG — Junior Jacob Adams can add two-time Western Maine Conference long jump champion to his resume. Adams flew to victory at the Championships held at Lake Region High School in Naples, Maine.
While that was the highlight of the day for the Raiders, they fielded not the roster Coach Kevin McDonald had hoped. Out of a roster of 38 athletes, just six attended the meet due to a conflict with graduation being on the same day.
“Very disheartening from a coach’s standpoint,” he said. “Coach Hope and I rode on the bus alone as the six athletes were coming with parents. To say the least, this was strange.”
He added: “Tough day. I'm not sure why FA went to Saturday graduations but it does have an effect on track and field. Young athletes are forced to make a choice and it is a difficult one.”
Saturday was a hot one, and there was fear of thunderstorms in the forecast.
“Weather held good and the meet went very well due to Mark Snow and his crew,” said McDonald. “Lake Region does a fantastic job and I think every coach in the conference would agree.
Adams won the long jump with a leap of 20’6”, winning the event by 3.5 inches over York junior Liam Dunn.
Adams also competed in the sprints, placing fourth in the 100 meters in 11.64 seconds (won by Yarmouth senior Frazier Dougherty), and finished sixth in the 200 meters in 24.42 (won by Dougherty in 23.04),
“A great meet for this young man,” McDonald said.
Other Raiders who competed Saturday included: sophomore Arkie Baptista, who was fifth in the high jump at 5’6” (won by Freeport senior Henry Horne at 6’). He was also sixth in the long jump at 18’3.75”.
Ben Allocio was 17th in the discus with a throw of 68’10” (won by Sacopee junior Ashton Day at 106’), and 22nd in the javelin at 67’7” (won by York sophomore John Nicolo at 149’10”).
“Ben had a great day recording two personal records in the discus and the javelin,” said McDonald. “Only a freshman, Ben has a very bright future in track and field.
Sophomore Andrew Irwin and junior Aiden Dean both competed in the 200 meters and finished 20th and 28th, respectively, in 27.22 and 29.7.
“Our lone female competitor was Isabel Macht,” McDonald said. “Isabel attended graduation as her sister, Sophia, was a member of the senior class. Arriving just before the 400 meters, with no warm-up, Isabel raced to third place (in 1:03.46 — won by York junior Elizabeth Buckley in 1:02.31). An outstanding performance. We look for Isabel to rock it at States.
Up next is the Maine State Class B Track and Field Championships at Mt. Desert Island in Bar Harbor, Maine on Saturday.
“We should have seven athletes making the trip and are looking for impressive performances by these Raiders,” McDonald said.
