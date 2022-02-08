FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy indoor track team returned to its home away from home at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham on Jan. 28. The Raiders competed against Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Gray-New Gloucester, Lake Region, Traip Academy and North Yarmouth Academy.
Freshman Enna Carbone scored all the points for the girls from Fryeburg.
“Enna raced the 200 and the 400, finishing second and third,” said Coach Kevin McDonald. Carbone was fifth in the 200 in 32.68; second in the 400 in 1:14.45
“A great athlete with a very bright future in this sport. She also triple jumps. Very quiet but solid. At practice every day and willing to try new events. She’s a coach's dream.”
For the boys, junior Jacob Adams continues dominating the long jump, winning every meet so far. He won on the 28th with a jump of 19’2.5”.
“With a best of 20'4" he ranks fifth in State Cass B,” said McDonald. “A superb student-athlete, Jacob is also ranked in the 55 meters and the 200 meters, as well as the anchor leg on the 4x200 relay, which ranks fifth in Class B. A pleasure to work with and a dedicated athlete.”
Adams won the 55-meter dash, 7.17, last week. Teammates Jayden Victor and Padric McGrath were fifth and 13th, respectively, in the dash in 7.52 and 7.89.
In the 200 meters, Jojo Jensen won the event in 25.37, while Arkie Baptista was fourth in 26.91; Victor, fifth, 26.29; Zack Emery, seventh, 28.19; and Sam Johnson, 12th, 31.98.
“JoJo Jensen is ripping it up in the 55 meters, the 200 meters and the long jump (fourth at 16’9.25”) and also runs the lead-off leg on the 4x200 relay. You could not ask for a better athlete. I have worked with many athletes but JoJo gives his all every day and on meet day there is no quit in this young man. He’s a pleasure to work with and has an incredible dedication to our sport.
Emery won the 55-meter hurdles in 9.77 and was second in the high jump at 4’8”, while Baptista won the high jump at 5’.
“Zack Emery won his first race over the hurdles,” McDonald said. “Coach Hope has been working with Zack and it has paid off big time. Zack also high jumps and runs the 200 meters and is showing great promise.”
He added: “Arkie Baptista is also high jumping under Coach Hope’s guidance and is it showing big time in the results. Arkie, only a sophomore, runs the second leg on the 4x200, has won the high jump at three meets and scored in the 200 meters each meet. Arkie is another super athlete to work with. Processes very well and ready to learn and work hard.”
McGrath was third in the shot put with a toss of 35’11.5”.
“Padric is throwing the shot very well and could make it to states this year,” said McDonald. “Padric has worked very hard, mostly on his own, as we do not have a throwing coach. It would be awesome to see Padric compete at states this year.”
